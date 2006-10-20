Downer & Company Advises Americ Disc on Acquisition of Denon Digital

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2006 --Downer & Company, LLC, an international investment banking firm specializing in middle-market cross border acquisitions and divestitures, is pleased to announce that Americ Disc of Quebec, Canada, has completed the acquisition of Denon Digital LLC of Madison, GA. The transaction value was not disclosed.



Americ Disc is a leading provider of CD/DVD manufacturing services in the US and Canada and offers value-added services including fulfillment and distribution to its customers in the independent producers segment. The acquisition of Denon Digital is consistent with Americ Disc’s strategy to be a consolidator in the Tier 2 segment of the North American replication market.



Founded in 1986, Americ Disc is one of the leading suppliers of CD/DVD services to the audio and video industry. It offers replication, packaging and distribution services from its centers in Quebec, Minnesota and North Carolina. It is owned and managed by its senior executives, Crown Capital Partners, Transcontinental and MPO of France.



This is the second deal Downer & Company has transacted for Americ Disc. In 2003, the firm structured a transaction between Americ Disc and Media Evolved LLC of Charlotte, NC. Arthur Gottlieb, Managing Director, and Paul Colone, Vice President, in Downer & Company’s Boston office, managed both transactions.



