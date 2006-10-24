Great New Pedal Cars Offered by PedalRiders.com

Chesterfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2006 --PedalRiders.com, an online pedal toy store, is excited to announce the addition of the new Shelby G.T. 350 Pedal Car and the new 1932 Ford Tow Truck Pedal Car that are in stock and ready to ship.



The Shelby G.T. 350 is the one and only pedal car fully licensed by Carroll Shelby and Ford Motor Company. This car is a piece of automotive history that is sure to be a hit with collectors, Shelby car enthusiasts and children alike. Our Shelby pedal car is tricked out with the markings and sporty look that meets Shelby’s exacting standards. It sports the distinctive hood and side panel striping, Shelby "Cobra" gas cap, and an imprint of Carroll Shelby's signature on the rear deck. Also, each Shelby G.T. 350 pedal car comes with a certificate of authenticity making it a “must have” for collectors.



PedalRiders.com has also added the new 1932 Ford Tow Truck which is the latest addition to our line of Ford-licensed pedal cars. It sports a bright yellow and blue lead-free finish, decals based on historical styles, working tailgate and lift hook with locking hand crank, and chrome "Ford" hubcaps. This retro-style Tow Truck pedal car, with the classic ’32 grille, is a great gift for collectors and a thrill for children.



About PedalRiders.com:



PedalRiders.com is an online toy store that specializes in pedal cars, pedal planes and retro tricycles. PedalRiders.com is owned and operated by TMH Management, LLC, an e-commerce management company.

