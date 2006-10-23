Wildlife Artist Family to Show New Paintings Together in International UK Exhibition

Hastings, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2006 --The Lathams, a family of wildlife artists from the United States, will be exhibiting their artwork together for the first time in Britain at the TWASI wildlife art exhibition near London. The family of artists will be showing their watercolor paintings in the 14th Annual Exhibition of The Wildlife Art Society International (TWASI) at the Port Lympne Mansion in Kent, England. This year's exhibition will be Bonnie Latham's premiere at the international show. The exhibition highlights some of the region's leading wildlife artists. The British society is dedicated to promoting artists rendering wildlife in their art and drawing attention to wildlife species conservation and preservation.



The event is held on the grounds of the Howletts and Port Lympne Wild Animal Parks. The organization hosts a conservation program that is devoted to the preservation of endangered species of wildlife through captive breeding and releasing the rare animals into their natural habitat. Some of the species that are a part of the program include Gorillas, Black Rhinos, Siberian and Indian Tigers, African Elephants, Primates, and numerous other threatened species. The program is one of the most respected in Europe.



The Lathams are a family of artists painting animals, birds, and nature. Karen and her two daughters, Rebecca and Bonnie, paint primarily in finely detailed watercolor and exhibit their paintings extensively in galleries and museums around the United States and abroad. They hold memberships in numerous prestigious fine art societies around the world and have been active in fundraising and promoting the conservation of wildlife and habitat that is rendered in their work.



