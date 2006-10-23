IndustrialLeaders.com Introduces A New Electrical Supply Directory

Westboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2006 --The international industrial buying guide and portal for engineers and other technical buyers announced to the media today the launch of its new specialized electrical supply and equipment directory.



The directory is intended as a vertical buying guide specifically to assist companies sourcing for electrical goods such as engineers, manufacturers, contractors, plant managers, construction companies and other buyers of electrical supplies, equipment and related accessories.



The various electrical supply products available in the directory include receptacles, contacts, starters, electrical terminals, uninterruptible power supplies, wiring, switchgear, ballasts, electrical adapters, surge suppressors, alternators, switchboards, busbars, sockets, power modules, electrical cabinets, anodes, power supplies, boxes and electrical components.



Including a wide range of electrical filaments, conduits, diverters, enclosures, circuit breakers, filters, converters and grounding.power take-offs, chokes, housings, rectifiers, shunts, battery, fuses, power cables, fuel cells, shields, power centers, electrical cord, relays, power panels, electrical power systems, power-packs, receivers and electrical testers.



The new directory is available for instant access free of charge at, http://www.IndustrialLeaders.com/listings/electrical_equipment.html



According to Conrad Bailey, IndustrialLeaders.com's long time Business Director, the new buying guide features one of the most extensive offerings of electrical supply equipment on the Internet. "Our mission from the very beginning has always been to publish some of the most useful industrial supply directories online," says Bailey. "Our latest electrical equipment directory is a marvelous example of our team's dedication to that mission."



Electrical supplies recently added to the directory include a number of offerings from suppliers of electrical tools, inverters, lighting fixtures, panels, solenoids, rooms, insulators and electrical plugs. Primarily from manufacturers and distributors in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, China, India, Italy, Germany and other European Union countries.



