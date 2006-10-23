Secure Media Credentials for Omillio Sparks Afterparty with DJ Drama Serving as Guest Host

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2006 --Join Omillio Sparks of State Property at the afterparty to the Power 99FM Powerhouse concert on October 27th at Chrome Nightlife Arena (939 North Delaware Ave, Philadelphia) with DJ Drama as guest host and Shareefa and Lou Williams of the Philadelphia 76'ers as celebrity guests. Guests will be treated to a special performance by Omillio Sparks and will be in the midst of the video shoot for his new single, "Ain't My Fault" off the upcoming album, "The Payback". The Powerhouse concert features performances by Ludacris, Shareefa, Freeway, T.I. and more.



To secure media credentials to attend the party, please send your request to Fabiola@NYLAEntertainmentGroup.com.



For inquiries regarding Omillio Sparks or to secure an interview, please visit myspace.com/Sparksmusic1 or contact Fabiola @ (404) 437-0078.



ABOUT OMILLIO SPARKS:



Signed to Roc A Fella Records in 1999, recording with fellow group mates State Property, gracing the screens on the independent film, State Property, and writing on several major hits including Jay Z's, "I Just Wanna Love You" off the Dynasty album and "As One" off of Jay Z’s, Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse, Omillio Sparks is back again ready to bring back that Philly sound that rocked the mic. His solo debut album "The Payback," is set for release January 2007.



ABOUT N.Y.L.A. ENTERTAINMENT GROUP:



N.Y.L.A. Entertainment Group is a boutique style firm specializing in marketing, public relations, and project management for the music, fashion, and entertainment industries. Our services include servicing DJ's, record pools, and radio in addition to securing retail placement and generating publicity. Fashion entities benefit from our strategic brand marketing expertise.

