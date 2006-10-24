Hip Hop/R&B Veteran, Clayton Savage, Announces Release of Forthcoming Album, Rollin'

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2006 --Since his days recording with The Sugar Hill Gang, Grandmaster Melle Mel, and the Furious Five and writing and producing for the likes of Bobby Brown and Kool Moe Dee, Clayton Savage has been in full production mode managing his Virginia-based label, Red K Records. Now with the release of his fourth solo album, he's blending his signature fusion of Hip-Hop Soul to introduce the flip side of R&B on his new album, "Rollin".



'Rollin,' is a club-ready hip hop/r&b album laced with party tracks with maximum crossover appeal. Unlike previous albums, this album dives deeper into mixing the r&b story telling with the urban dance appeal and has no rock guitar based songs. The first single, "Pimpin It," is an ode to the working woman, from the stock room to the pole and has a slick twist at the end of the song. The single also showcases the production skills that gives it its club appeal and is already becoming a hit among DJ's and has charted on several record pools and currently gaining airplay. "Shake Ya Thongz" is a fun single that urges its listeners to get yours; whatever it is. "Feel My Flow" is a dance floor jam that brings the feel of southern hip hop with a classic R&B dance vibe. This album is a production of truly enjoyable music that focuses on rounding out the listening experience and captures the most fickle R&B listener while also gaining the love and respect for listeners who appreciate a more versatile and classic sound.



In addition to preparing for the release of his forthcoming album, Clayton Savage is also sharing his musical genious and experiences as a panelist at the Mid Atlantic Music Conference November 3-5, 2006 in Charlotte, NC. Today's artists can definitely take lessons from this hip hop legend given that his single, “We Don’t Work for Free” featuring Melle Mel, was the first Top 20 R&B/Hip-Hop hybrid and “In the Palm of Her Hand” was the featured song in the opening credits for BET’s iconic show "Video Soul".



For more information about Clayton Savage please visit www.claytonsavage.com and myspace.com/ClaytonSavage. To secure review copies or for interviews or inquiries, contact: Fabiola Fleuranvil of N.Y.L.A. Entertainment Group, Director of Marketing & Publicity 404-437-0078, Fabiola@NYLAEntertainmentGroup.com



ABOUT N.Y.L.A. ENTERTAINMENT GROUP:



N.Y.L.A. Entertainment Group is a boutique style firm specializing in marketing, public relations, and project management for the music, fashion, and entertainment industries. Our services include servicing DJ's, record pools, and radio in addition to securing retail placement and generating publicity. Fashion entities benefit from our strategic brand marketing expertise.



CONTACT: Fabiola Fleuranvil of N.Y.L.A. Entertainment Group, 404-437-0078, Fabiola@NYLAEntertainmentGroup.com, Web: NYLAEntertainmentGroup.com

