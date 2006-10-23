Prodomax Explains Rationale for Selection of Encompix ERP

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2006 --According to Bob Steppe, vice president of operations, Prodomax believes in supporting its customers by continually investing in new technologies and manufacturing capabilities aimed at reducing costs and ultimately improving each client’s automation system.



Located in Barrie, Ontario, Canada, Prodomax Automation, Inc., employs over 200 employees and operates from two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities totaling 150,000 square feet. Prodomax provides automated manufacturing solutions for assembly, welding, machining, laser, and material handling applications. Providing more than just machines, Prodomax offers total project management, engineering, manufacturing, installation, equipment start-up, and continuous service for all manufacturing processes.



Steppe explained the reasons why Prodomax selected Encompix: “The Encompix system seemed to be designed with us in mind. A perfect hand-in-glove fit to match our operations, such that we won’t have to change our business processes to use the software. Because it is so tailored to the way we do business, there aren’t a lot of the ‘bells and whistles’ that you find in some of the more generic ERP packages that ultimately just confuse the user. We want a system that is easy to use and meets our requirements, and that’s what Encompix offers.”



Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



About Made2Manage Systems Inc.



With more than 2,150 customers worldwide, Made2Manage Systems Inc. has a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise resource planning software and a broad range of services that meet the unique market specifications of more than 30 manufacturing sectors, including industrial and commercial machinery, fabricated metals, rubber and plastics, electronics, analytical and measuring equipment, furniture and fixtures, durable goods, and metals, wire and cable. Made2Manage Systems’ sustained leadership position in the ERP marketplace is built on a commitment to fostering productive, long-lasting customer relationships, developing a quality product line based on unique industry specifications, and providing excellence in customer support and professional services.

