Pharmaceutical & Medical Packaging News Features Stephen Carson of Visibility Corporation

Andover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2006 --The current issue of Pharmaceutical & Medical Packaging News can be read at http://www.devicelink.com/pmpn/current_issue.html including David Vaczek’s feature article.



Rebecca Gill of Technology Group International, Stephen Carson of Visibility Corporation, and Stephen Parker of Datacraft Solutions are profiled in the feature article. Recent technology adoption and trend data by TR Cutler, Inc. is also provided in the feature.



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively. Visibility has an extensive customer base throughout North America and Europe and has the strongest representation of ERP among complex manufacturers.



According to Stephen Carson, executive vice-president of Visibility Corporation, “The requirements of each company end product in many environments, especially ETO type of environments, often starts with being able to quickly design and configure custom products for them. If a company is not configuring from a preset mix of common components, the need for a collaborative environment is extremely important to design to the customer specifications”.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



Pharmaceutical & Medical Packaging News is a comprehensive resource for medical and pharmaceutical manufacturing professionals who need focused, reliable, and timely information to make intelligent packaging decisions.



Each month, PMP News brings a broad range of useful information collected in a series of specialized columns, including the current online issue with a feature article by David Vaczek about the selection of technology such as ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software and other manufacturing solutions. Lean technologies impacting the demand driven supply chain are also addressed in this important feature.

