New Dates Announced for NetDimensions 2006 - Global EKP Users Conference in Bermuda

Hong Kong and Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2006 --NetDimensions has announced new dates for its inaugural EKP users conference in Bermuda. The NetDimensions 2006 - Global EKP Users Conference is set to run from November 28th to December 1st after having been postponed when Hurricane Florence passed through Bermuda in early September.



"It's unfortunate that we had to postpone the conference, but you can't fight Mother Nature," said NetDimensions CEO Jay Shaw. "What we have done is take advantage of the postponement to line up an even better experience for attendees - and have all the original workshop leaders recommit to the new dates."



The conference includes:



* The keynote workshop: "Learning in a Flatter World: Faster, Smaller and Impact Focused" by learning trends thought-leader Elliott Masie of the Masie Consortium.

* A new session on creating the future - a look at five questions key to what's next in workforce performance.

* Workshop sharing by EKP users from ING and Hunter Douglas.

* Graham Higgins of Cathay Pacific Airways will share the results of the efforts of a number of companies who have joined forces to develop the next generation of leaders and done it all on their own.

* A one-day NetDimensions certified "Master Class."



Organized by NetDimensions' client services group, the event features three days of workshops and discussions.



"I am very excited to be part of the NetDimensions event in Bermuda," said Masie." The ability to dialogue with key learning colleagues from around the globe is critical to the successful implementation of enterprise learning."



The conference is priced at $995 per delegate. Full conference and registration details are available online at: http://www.netdimensions.com/users_conference_2006/

