LASIK Expert Dr. James Salz Is Interviewed in WebMD Article Concerning Whether LASIK is Safer than Contact Lenses

Dr. James Salz (www.drsalz.com) Dr. James Salz was interviewed in a WebMD article entitled "LASIK Surgery: Safer Than Contacts? Analysis Shows Higher Long-Term Risk of Infections for Contact Lens Wearers." The article was published on October 10, 2006. In the article, Dr. James Salz discusses the risks of infection from contact lenses and new laser eye procedures that reduce the risk of complications. Dr. James Salz indicated that sleeping in contact lenses, even those approved for such purposes, can significantly increase the risk of infection. Dr. Salz also points out that better lasers and better training have reduced complications, particularly with the introduction of the Wavefront LASIK.



About Laser Eye Associates, Inc.



Laser Eye Associates of Los Angeles, Inc. (“Laser Eye Associates”) is an association consisting of about 30 LASIK and laser eye surgeons in the Beverly Hills/Los Angeles area. Laser Eye Associates is one of the few laser vision centers in the world with 3 different FDA approved excimer laser systems (Alcon, Visx and Alegretto): a femtosecond laser (Intralase) for creating the LASIK flap without a blade; (2) a Holmium laser system for treating low degrees of hyperopia; and (3) the only FDA approved procedure for treating presbyopia (the condition which requires reading glasses after age 40 the Refractec Conductive Keratoplasty (CK) instrument. Dr. James J. Salz is currently President of Laser Eye Associates and a shareholder of the company.



About Laser Vision Medical Associates



Laser Vision Medical Associates, Inc. (Laser Vision Medical Associates) (www.drsalz.com) is the refractive surgery medical private practice of Dr. James J. Salz, M.D. and is services patients in the Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and Orange County regions of Southern California. Dr. James Salz, M.D. is the President and primary physician who performs laser vision surgery for the company. Dr. Salz has been researching and publishing studies as well as performing refractive surgery, including LASIK, for over 20 years. Dr. Salz is Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Southern California and Co-Director of Refractive Surgery Research at the Discovery Fund for Eye Research at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He has been the principal investigator for several major studies, including 8 FDA excimer laser studies, STAAR Surgical Implantable Contact Lens for Hyperopia FDA clinical trial. Dr. James Salz has been a paid consultant to Visx, and Alcon. Dr. James Salz is an expert of special interest in all aspects of refractive surgery, including LASIK, PRK, and Phakic implants. Dr. James Salz is also an expert in cataract surgery and lens implantation as well as medical legal matters and device and method patents related to ophthalmology. Dr. James Salz has an extensive listing of publications he has written or edited (www.drsalz.com/publicat.html), and spoken at hundreds of meetings concerning LASIK and other laser eye surgery procedures in the United States and abroad. For more information about Dr. Salz and LASIK and other laser eye surgery procedures, please visit www.drsalz.com. For information about Dr. James Salz’s unique qualifications for LASIK , please see www.drsalz.com/whychoose. Laser Vision Medical Associates performs its LASIK and laser eye surgery procedures at Laser Eye Associates.

