Avangate sponsors European ShareWare Conference (ESWC)

Amstelveen, Amsterdam, Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2006 --Avangate, shareware registration service and e-commerce provider for online software sales, sponsors the 6th annual European ShareWare Conference. The two day event will be held on the 4th and the 5th of November 2006 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Cambridge, UK.



The ESWC conference is the last major shareware event of the year and another opportunity for shareware professionals to keep up to date with the latest theories and practices in the software business.



"The challenges that the software industry is facing now require easy to implement, secure and flexible tools. Avangate sales and marketing solutions answer well these requirements and can enhance a software business", says Dragos Stanescu, Sales Manager at Avangate B.V.



By sponsoring the ESWC conference, Avangate, also a member of several important professional associations, continues its commitment to support and be closer to the software developers' community.



The purpose of the conference is to provide a gateway to facilitate sharing information to and for shareware developers and companies and organizations who provide products and services to shareware developers. More information can be found at http://www.euroconference.org.



About Avangate

Avangate provides eCommerce solutions for electronic software distribution, incorporating an easy to use and secure online payment system plus additional marketing and sales tools such as an affiliate management system, automated cross selling options, software promotion management, software marketing services as well as consultancy on how to increase online software sales.



More information can be found on the corporate website, at: www.avangate.com

