Is It Possible? Can You Change the World In a Year? British Computer Geek Thinks So

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2006 --Information Technology buff Mahmood Choudhury, a bona fide computer-geek and thrill-seeker, hopes he can prove that all humans are separated by six degrees of separation through an unprecedented new endeavor, SponsorMyTalent (http://www.sponsormytalent.net).



The new venture calls for Choudhury to complete 100 projects—ranging from collecting a blade of grass from the lawn of the White House, to creating a £1billion fund to address global issues stemming from poverty, disease, and war.



“If it is true that all people are ultimately connected by six degrees of separation—that is through six relationships—then coupled with the power of the Internet and our global economy, we should be able to complete projects and conquer ambitions like never before,” said Choudhury, who created SponsorMyTalent after studying the lives of influential world leaders. “This is a chance to shatter paradigms we as humans have held for hundreds of years.”



Some projects—like collecting 500ml of ice from Mt. Everest to travelling through London blindfolded—were added by Choudhury, while over fifty other projects will be submitted by site visitors. All projects will fit into categories, which currently include “Business and People,” “Society and World Issues,” “Technology and Innovation,” “Art and The Environment,” “Sport and Human Endeavour.”



Once a project is added to the site, it will be displayed in the “100 project matrix,” which will contain multimedia showing the amount of people involved, steps taken to launch it, video, blogs and the sponsors of the project.



“We are attempting to do something that will require cooperation and participation of people from hundreds of countries, religions, and ethnic groups. It is impossible for me to individually climb Everest and ride to the moon in the same year, but if the global community works together to achieve common goals, anything is possible,” said Choudhury. “I think we need more of this in our world.”



The yearlong countdown has already begun, and Choudhury hopes to complete all projects by September 1, 2007.



For more information or to help sponsor a project, please visit http://www.sponsormytalent.net.



To view project ideas, please visit http://www.sponsormytalent.tv.



