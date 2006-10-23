Agnitum Introduces Outpost Firewall Pro 4.0

St. Petersburg, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2006 --The computer security experts at Agnitum Ltd. today announced the launch of Outpost Firewall Pro 4.0.



This new version of the award-winning software provides home, small-office and mobile corporate users with powerful protection against spyware, keyloggers, Trojans, hackers, identity theft, rootkits, wireless network hijacking, and other Internet-borne attacks.



Outpost Firewall Pro 4.0 is available immediately worldwide for US$39.95, including updates for one year, by download from www.agnitum.com. Customers may also purchase the software through the company’s global network of resellers and distributors. A full list of resellers may be found here. Trial versions may also be downloaded from official website. The software runs under Windows XP, x64, 2000, 98 and ME and is available in English, Spanish, French, German, and Russian.



Outpost Firewall Pro 4.0 delivers this high level of protection with a range of new and improved tools, including support for 64-bit operating systems.



Strengthened anti-leak functionality, preventing all known methods for stealing information from a user’s PC by Trojans, spyware and adware that exploit operating system holes. With version 4, users may customize permissions and restrictions on outbound data transfers by any application attempting to gain control of another, attempting to launch a browser, or attempting to use the memory space of a trusted application.



Spyware protection now blocks all known malicious applications. Additional protection against unknown malicious applications has been added with the forced scanning of all applications before they are permitted to execute. System performance is unaffected.



ImproveNet is enhanced. The community that brings Outpost users and Agnitum security experts together to share configurations now automatically distributes verified rules to protect against the latest threats. Version 4 adds a new set of rules to govern local application interactions on the user’s PC, giving a greater level of control over local processes that prevent hijacking of legitimate applications.



Improved usability. Version 4 introduces a new “Entertainment Mode” for users playing online games, watching movies or engaging in other activities on the PC that they don’t want interrupted. Advanced users may also apply macro definitions to customize adaptive firewall rules.



Self-protection technology prevents Outpost from being deactivated by viruses, Trojans or spyware.



About Agnitum



Founded in 1999, Agnitum Ltd. is committed to delivering and supporting high-quality, easy to use security software. The company’s products are Outpost Firewall Pro, securing personal and family desktops, and Outpost Network Security, ensuring reliable endpoint protection and performance for small business networks.



