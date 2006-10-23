Roots Television™ Quiet Launch Not So Quiet!

Haddonfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2006 --When Roots Television(TM) (www.rootstelevision.com) debuted on September 29, 2006, it was a quiet launch in beta mode intended to draw enough traffic to test the site and work through the inevitable technical bugs that accompany new ventures into cyberspace. That "quiet" launch quickly became an international roar, as word spread lightening-fast and Roots Television(TM) drew viewers from five continents in the first 24 hours! Not surprising really, since family history commands one of the largest and fast-growing markets in the world.



Perhaps what is surprising is that no one thought of launching a family history channel sooner. After all, there's a golf channel, a wine channel, a sailing channel, a horse channel, and poker channel, and even a shipwreck channel. Why not a channel for what's said to be the second most popular hobby?



Today, roots fever is hotter than ever, with over 113 million Americans interested in their family history, and roots-sleuthing running at near-epidemic proportions in other countries, such as the U.K. Yet this audience has been largely neglected by television. Roots TelevisionTM is uniquely positioned to be one of the first media outlets to take advantage of the inevitable merge between television and the Internet -- and in so doing, serve this global and long-ignored audience.



What People Are Saying about Roots Television(TM) According to Family Tree Magazine, Roots Television(TM) is "TV That Won't Rot Your Brain." Their review noted, "We give it two thumbs up, but the addiction potential is high, so get hooked at your own risk." And here's a sampling of viewer reactions so far:



I just discovered Roots Television today. . . How am I supposed to work on my family roots while watching yours? I enjoyed it tremendously and it is now 2 a.m., so I have to go to bed . . . It has been just great watching and I will be back.



It's about time someone came up with this idea . . . I am notifying all of my cousins to come on board.



Thank you so much for coming up with this idea. So many people will love it. CONGRATULATIONS on a job just started but well done so far!!



Thank you for providing this wonderful product . . . I am so excited to see that my profession now has a venue for producing quality programs.



About Roots Television, LLC

Headquartered in Utah, Roots Television, LLC is an independent media company that is the brainchild of national media producer Marcy Brown and professional genealogist Megan Smolenyak Smolenyak (yes, her real name).



Largely a virtual operation with partners scattered around the globe, Roots Television(TM) takes a broad view of family history and is committed to providing programming -- both original and from talented producers and independent filmmakers around the world -- that appeals to avid genealogists and family history lovers of all stripes.



Whether you're an archives hound, scrapbooker, cousin collector, roots-travel enthusiast, Civil War re-enactor, DNA fan, reunion instigator, sepia-toned photos zealot, Internet-junkie, history buff, old country traditions follower, cemetery devotee, story-teller, multicultural food aficionado, flea market and antiques fanatic, family documentarian, nostalgia nut, or mystery-solver, Roots Television(TM) has something for you -- and that "something" is quality programming.