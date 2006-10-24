Lean CRM Functionality in Automation.com Features Commence Corporation

Tinton Falls, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2006 --Larry Caretsky, President of New Jersey-based Commence, (www.commence.com/mfg) developers of a stand alone industrial CRM solution, suggested that most ERP companies offering CRM have short-falls. According to Caretsky, “Managing the sales cycle and sales representative performance, marketing campaign management and integration with customer support are not provided by ERP tools.”



According to Caretsky, “Smart industrial organizations gather several key data points during customer research, which all helps to define a CRM profile.



• How clearly can customers articulate your value proposition?

• How well do customers know products or services?

• What is the customers preferred method of purchasing products and services supplied?

• Who do customers consider to be the preferred supplier products and services?

• When do customers typically purchase products and services?

• Why do customers typically purchase products and services?

• How do customers use products and services?

• Who is the decision maker? Who else influences the purchase?

• How do customers evaluate suppliers?



According to the leading manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler at Automation.com Lean Industrial CRM is the fastest technology growth element in the manufacturing sector. Cutler asserts, “With up to ten years of continued process improvements on the plant floor, back office, and distribution operations, manufacturers have finally arrived at the front door of customer relationship management (CRM). Still engineering and operations focused, many senior manufacturing executives are strongly resistant and visibly uncomfortable in approaching lean CRM.”



