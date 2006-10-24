Manufacturing.net Profiles Encompix ERP

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2006 --According to Bill Jurek, materials manager for Harry Major Machine & Tool Co., an automation and washer manufacturer in Clinton Township, Mich., “We've recently implemented an ETO ERP system from Encompix and we are beginning to see the results of the software in substantial internal process improvements.”



Harry Major produces products primarily for the automotive industry and tier-one suppliers, including metal forming manufacturers, and it needed to realize specific process improvements from the ERP implementation.



Since the implementation of the ERP system from Encompix, Jurek said Harry Major is releasing the engineering products closer to scheduled requirements.



"This ETO ERP system has assisted us in analyzing the details of the material costs, schedules and releases to the production floor to help us build products on time and to the budgeted requirements," said Jurek. "In short, the efficiency has improved in our operations to allow better timing for deliveries and results to our customers.”



In the current issue of Manufacturing.net, Manufacturing Journalist Thomas R. Cutler profiled the special needs of ETO Manufacturers and ETO ERP Encompix. The complete article may be read at http://www.manufacturing.net/article/CA6372636.html.



While many ERP software companies claim to address the ETO characteristics, in many instances materials are still posted to inventory, a characteristic of repetitive manufacturing. The quantifiable results for Harry Major following its ETO ERP system implementation included:



• Reduction in costs by 30 percent

• Increased margin by 10 percent to 25 percent

• 100 percent revenue growth with little additional indirect cost

• Improved change control resulting in $250,000 additional revenue

• Reduced delivery cycle times by 40 percent

• Greater visibility and control over project costs

• Reduced costs in one department by 50 percent

• Accounting month-end closing time halved

• Elimination of non-value-added activities resulting in savings of over $100,000 per year



Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



About Made2Manage Systems Inc.



With more than 2,150 customers worldwide, Made2Manage Systems Inc. has a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise resource planning software and a broad range of services that meet the unique market specifications of more than 30 manufacturing sectors, including industrial and commercial machinery, fabricated metals, rubber and plastics, electronics, analytical and measuring equipment, furniture and fixtures, durable goods, and metals, wire and cable. Made2Manage Systems’ sustained leadership position in the ERP marketplace is built on a commitment to fostering productive, long-lasting customer relationships, developing a quality product line based on unique industry specifications, and providing excellence in customer support and professional services.

