The Trump Ocean Resort in Baja, Mexico – amazingly affordable.

London, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2006 --The Trump Ocean Club Resort Baja Mexico will be a 525-suite luxury condo hotel resort located in North Baja, Mexico, just 30 minutes from downtown San Diego. It will have a dramatic, cliff-side location overlooking the Pacific Ocean and the Coronado Islands.



It will encompass three 26-storey towers. The first tower, which is what is currently being offered, will be the middle building with 195 condo hotel units. Future buildings will be higher priced. First phase available now, priced from the mid- US$200,000



All residences will enjoy breathtaking unobstructed ocean views with a focus on indoor/outdoor living. Trump Baja will cater to owners and guests with an impressive range of facilities: Concierge services including a dedicated owner concierge; Lobby bar & lounge; Pool bar & café; Fine dining restaurant; Infinity-edge swimming pool; Lap and family pools; Full-service Spa; State-of-the-art fitness centre; Tennis courts; Walking trails; and Shopping facilities.



The Trump Baja is expected to gain a five-star rating, as do all of Donald Trump’s condo hotels.



"Trump Ocean Club Resort Baja will set the standard of premier property ownership and excellence in service for all of Northern Mexico," said Donald Trump.



A Prime Location, Just 30 Minutes from San Diego

Trump Baja is located in Baja California, which is the northernmost state of Mexico. It borders the Pacific Ocean on the west, the Sea of Cortez on the east, and its northern limit is the U.S.-Mexico border, adjacent to the state of California.



Being just 30 minutes from downtown San Diego, this makes it an ideal location for an upmarket resort property.



Despite its proximity to major cities, the area offers some of the finest beaches, sailing, fishing, kayaking, and whale-watching anywhere on the Pacific coast. Fabulous vineyard tours are only 30 minutes away. The area has been a retreat for generations of Southern Californian's, especially those looking for inspirational living and holidays.



Situated on 17 acres of pristine land, overlooking the Pacific and the Coronado Islands, Trump Baja will be North Baja's first resort to combine luxury resort facilities and services with property ownership.



A Variety of Residences

Trump Baja will feature studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, ranging from 700 sq. ft. to 4,500 sq. ft.



All residences will have contemporary outdoor living/dining spaces offering panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and Coronado Islands. Undeniably modern in decor, yet authentically Mexican in spirit, the spacious residences at Trump Baja will bring a new height of refined luxury to North Baja.



The residences will be delivered fully furnished and will feature rose-wood cabinetry, limestone counter tops, marble or travertine floors, and top-of-the line appliances and facilities.



Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2006 with completion of the first tower scheduled for late 2008. Build-out of the resort (all three towers) will take a total of three to four years.



Trump Baja will be developed as a partnership between the Trump Organization and Irongate, a Los Angeles-based real estate development and investment company with a successful track record.



Check Out These Prices...for a Trump!

These days, no name is hotter in real estate than Donald Trump's. Simply the mention of the Trump name is enough to send real estate values soaring.



If you've always wanted to own a piece of a Trump, the Trump Baja is your big opportunity.



The Trump Baja prices are nothing short of unbelievable. They will start in the mid-US$200,000's. Firm prices have not yet been established, as this property opportunity is very early in the development process. But just knowing that they start in the US$200,000's when other Trump developments start at more than three times as much such as US$799,000 for Trump International, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and at US$815,000 for Trump Chicago should make Trump Baja an amazingly affordable and attractive property investment.



Owners of Trump Baja condo hotel units will have an opportunity to participate in a professionally-managed rental program. They can use their condos when they want and receive rent revenue when they’re not there. The management company will handle all guest service issues as well as operate the condo hotel.



To take part in this pre-launch, a fully-refundable US$5,000 deposit is required. This will give potential buyers a place in line for the selection of a specific unit on a time-stamped (first come, first served) priority basis. The unit selection event is expected to take place 2 December 2006, at which time contracts will be available.



To request the invaluable Information Pack on Trump Ocean Club Resort Baja, email info@HotPropertiesWorldwide.com or call +44 (0)20 7095 8701, or visit

www.HotPropertiesWorldwide.com

