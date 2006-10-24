Rasmussen College To Host Grand Opening Celebration And Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Its New Campus In Rockford, Illinois

Rockford, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2006 --Rockford, IL- Rasmussen College is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a Grand Opening ceremony on October 24, 2006 at 4:00pm for its new campus in Rockford, Illinois.



The new Rasmussen College campus is located at 6000 E. State Street (Chase Bank Building), on the fourth floor. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served and there will also be prizes given away.



The ribbon cutting ceremony will be performed by Mayor Lawrence J. Morrissey and the Rockford Chamber of Commerce at 4:30pm. Rasmussen College faculty and other distinguished guests will also be in attendance.



“Rasmussen College has had campuses in Minnesota for over a hundred years so we are excited about bringing the same quality of education and commitment to the city of Rockford,” said Scott Vukoder, Rockford Campus Director. “We are experiencing tremendous growth as a campus and look forward to becoming an important part of the Rockford community.”



This Rasmussen College campus features many great amenities for students including a resource-filled and student-focused library, wireless internet access throughout the building, state of the art computer labs and a comfortable student lounge. Students of Rasmussen College have the option of taking programs either on campus, online or a combination of the two.



“At Rasmussen College our focus has always been on servicing our students,” commented Kristi Waite, President of Rasmussen College. “By opening this new campus, we provide the Rockford community with more resources and opportunities to enhance their educational experiences.”



Rasmussen’s Grand Opening Celebration is open to the public. Please RSVP by e-mailing us at rsvprockford@rasmussen.edu or please feel free to stop by between 4 and 6 pm.



Campus tours are currently available and interested members of the community may set up a time to visit by calling (815) 316-4800.



ABOUT RASMUSSEN COLLEGE

Rasmussen College is an institution of higher learning dedicated to the growth and development of students, employees, and the communities it serves. Founded in 1900, Rasmussen College is recognized as a leader in innovative curriculum design, instructional delivery, and technology application in education. Rasmussen College operates one campus in Rockford, IL and five campuses in Minnesota (Brooklyn Park, Eagan, Eden Prairie, St. Cloud and Mankato.) The school also operates Rasmussen College Online, with a diverse student body from across the country. Rasmussen College offers associate degrees, diplomas and certificates in accounting, allied health, business management, crime management, digital design and advertising, early childhood education, office management, and technology and information management. Additionally, Rasmussen College, Inc. has two campuses in North Dakota (Aakers College) and two campuses in Florida (Webster College). For more information please visit www.rasmussen.edu.