$1 Beauty Grab Bags at Folica.com

Cranbury, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2006 --Folica.com, the internet’s most popular e-commerce beauty store announced its innovative plans today to launch a major beauty promotion, giving away surprise beauty grab bags for only $1 starting on October 25th. This mystery gift promotion is intended to be a fun way to get their customers excited about the possibilities of what their beauty bag could contain.



“Our customers are highly interactive and love to give us product reviews, so we wanted to give them something fun,” says a Folica.com insider, “beauty should be about trying new things, and $1 is an easy way to do that. Plus, everyone loves a surprise.”



So if you have $1 and you love a good mystery, go to Folica.com and get your surprise Beauty Grab Bag! For a limited time offer, beauty is in the BAG!



Folica.com is a leading beauty supply e-commerce site for customers and professionals. eager to bring out everyone’s inner beauty, Folica offer the capability to interact with fellow beauty lovers, an amazing assortment of top-notch products, and unbeatable customer service, to create an unforgettable shopping experience.



