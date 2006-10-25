New Pumps Directory and Buying Guide Launched By ForeignTradeExchange.com

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2006 --Today during ForeignTradeExchange.com's annual Founder's Day celebration, Mark Hamilton, the company's Business Director, revealed to the media a new directory of pumps and accessories recently added to the company's Web site.



The directory is intended to assist engineers and other industrial buyers in the sourcing of pumps and pumping equipment from international manufacturers and distributors that serve primarily the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, India, China Italy, Germany and other European Union countries.



"The directory includes a broad range of pumps, pumping units, systems and parts suitable for nearly every industrial, manufacturing, construction, military, residential and harsh environment application," says Hamilton.



The different kinds of new and used pumps available in the directory include low pressure, sewage, vertical, water treatment pumps, vane, magnetic, water, seal-less, centrifugal, vacuum, fuel, sump, metering, pool, hydraulic pumps, submersible, oil, pond, gas, concrete, well, diaphragm, air, chemical, electric fuel, jet, gear and solar pumps.



Other pumps include high pressure, irrigation, piston, general, hand operated, submersible, fountain, miniature, fire, geothermal heat, power steering, materials handling pumps, water well, custom manufactured pumps, dispensing, electric, foot operated, gear, marine and diaphragm pumps.



The new pumping products and parts directory is available online at, http://www.ForeignTradeExchange.com/suppliers/pumps_accessories.html



According to the company, the directory also includes a wide range of both new and pre-owned pumping units, accessories, parts and equipment. Including reinforced hose, motors, seals, gaskets, tanks, pump components, cooling systems, gauges, pump enclosures and other products for pumping everything from water and sewage to hot air and harsh chemicals.



About ForeignTradeExchange.com

ForeignTradeExchange.com is an international Web based industrial supply trade directory and forum for buyers and sellers of industrial products, including manufacturers, exporters, importers, distributors, engineers and IT companies. Those seeking to expand into foreign markets are welcome to explore trade leads at, http://www.ForeignTradeExchange.com/forum/

