The Legends of Mernac Welcomes First Gods to Online High Fantasy Realm!

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2006 --The Legends of Mernac proudly promoted five of its dedicated members to the status of Gods recently, making them important characters not only in the storylines of Mernac but behind the scenes as well. The new Gods fill various administrative roles, helping to ensure the smooth operation of the fantasy site for its many members. “We have some great quality people here and I look forward to working with all of them in our new growing pantheon,” said one new God. Each of the chosen Gods brings a unique set of skills to Mernac, some with backgrounds in programming, writing, art, management and promotions.



Said another new God, “I am very happy to be here among the Gods! I think that we will work very well together and help make Mernac grow.” Indeed Mernac will grow, not only in members but as a website also. Part of the new Gods’ duties is to help with valuable input into the site’s future phases, including music and/or soundtracks, RPG Gaming, animations, movie clips, and much more. Development is currently underway to soon make these new phases a reality for its valued members.



As Mernac continues to grow and develop, more enthusiastic members will have the opportunity to join the ranks of the current Gods as there are twenty positions in all waiting to be filled in the near future. It is FREE to join LoM and all kinds of new creative people are coming to the site daily and finding out what a welcoming and supportive community Mernac is. There are plenty of writing and art contests continually underway here and many opportunities for financial compensation as well for its talented members. Furthermore, LoM always has plenty to stimulate your muse as the various artistic and creative disciplines at work here play off one another connecting with wonderful inspiration.



All members are encouraged to contribute their creative talent, be that art or writing or more to the never-ending high fantasy series that is Mernac with the only criteria being that their work fit the mythical world of Mernac’s creator Rick Merriman, who has based the LoM on the philosophy of people helping people. His ultimate goal is to provide a venue where thousands of creative and talented people have an outlet for their passions and an escape from the mundane 9-5 world of everyday life, while also helping them to be successful with their hopes and dreams.



