MailFoundry Updates Best Selling Model 2100 and 4100 Anti-Spam Appliances

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2006 --MailFoundry, the world’s leading provider of Human Intelligence based anti-spam solutions updates its best selling MailFoundry 2100 and 4100 anti-spam appliances. New 2100 and 4100’s feature new motherboards, faster CPU’s, improved chasis with smaller rack footprint and ROHS compliance.



“We’ve shipped 2100 and 4100’s all around the world, and we’ve improved the units performance, rack optimization and brought all MailFoundry appliances to strict ROHS compliance for our distribution channel in Europe.” remarked David C. Troup, CEO and Founder of MailFoundry. “This update also brings the 2100 and 4100 onto the latest Intel motherboard platform setting the stage for years of continued product life cycles.”



Internally, the 2100 and 4100 feature increased CPU power, new Intel motherboards, new hard drive platforms and updated anti-spam firmware on the integrated flash boot module. Externally the 2100 and 4100 are housed in a new, stronger rack mount chasis that eliminates the need for a separate rail kit with a smaller rack footprint overall.



“The 2100 and 4100 are our best selling appliances for us with their ability to outperform the competition in terms of message scanning power, number of users and feature capabilities.” said Mr. Troup, ”Yet the 2100 and 4100’s are available for $1,999 and $3,499, putting enterprise class anti-spam technology below the price point of open sourced based systems. MailFoundry continues to lead the industry as the only provider of enterprise class anti-spam appliances at this price point.”



Troup continues, “Our competitors limit their lower end units in terms of features or restrict the number of domains the product can handle. This practice is painful to customers who are forced to purchase capacity they don’t need in order to get a feature they want. The entire line of MailFoundry anti-spam appliances come with 100% of the features that customers want.”



The new 2100 and 4100’s are available and shipping today from http://www.MailFoundry.com, calling 1-888-302-MAIL (6245) or through the MailFoundry world-wide reseller network.



MailFoundry is a leading provider of anti-spam appliances and subscription services based on human intelligence spam profiles that protect more than five million email addresses world-wide. MailFoundry’s line of network appliances protect up to 30,000 users per unit and each come with a free 30 day trial.



Pricing is for North America.

