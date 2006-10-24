Eurotech Introduces the CPU-1462 PC/104-Plus High Reliability PIII Single Board Computer

Amaro, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2006 --Eurotech has today unveiled the CPU-1462, a high reliability Single Board Computer (SBC). This RoHS compliant module is based on the 800MHz Intel? Pentium? III processor with 256MB of SDRAM soldered onboard and versatile peripheral interfaces. The CPU-1462 is an upgrade and replacement to the widely proven CPU-1460 and CPU-1461 CPU modules.



The highly integrated CPU-1462 peripheral interfaces include four high-speed USB2.0 ports suitable for modern mass storage media, cameras or other high performance expansion devices. Additionally four USB1.1 ports can be used for standard I/O devices such as keyboards, mice, serial expansion etc. Included on this CPU module is a 10/100Mbit Ethernet, two serial and one parallel port, an AC97 audio interface, high resolution CRT monitor and LVDS display ports as well as a keyboard and mouse port. IDE mass storage devices, (such as a Disk-on-Module, Compact Flash card or HDD) can be connected to the onboard high-speed EIDE controller. Included also is a real time clock, hardware watchdog timer and an internal flash memory for system set-up storage.



The unique construction of this CPU module makes structural heat dissipation into the enclosure easy to implement therefore expanding the range of suitable applications. Efficient heat conduction from components and an optimised low power design results in a wide standard operating temperature range from 0ºC to +50ºC or extended over -40°C to +85°C.



Full compatibility with the x86 hardware architecture guarantees compatibility with standard operating systems such as WinCE®, WinXPE® and Linux®. A CPU development system is available to speed up OS and application software development and integration as well as hardware testing.



Suitable applications for the CPU-1462 include mobile real-time computation intensive video and multimedia processing, high-speed industrial data acquisition and control as well as networking and communication systems. The CPU-1462 is a reliable CPU module that is well suited for vehicle installations requiring resistance to temperature extremes, shocks and vibration.



ABOUT EUROTECH SpA:

Eurotech (http://www.eurotech.it) is a leading supplier and developer of innovative high performance digital systems.



The Eurotech NanoPC division offers standard and customer specific system solutions that base on extensive competence in computer technology as well as complex system integration.



ABOUT THE EUROTECH GROUP:

The Eurotech Group has a strong position in the global embedded-PC market with a broad product line focusing on standard system solutions.



The Eurotech Group (http://www.eurotech.com) is a global family of leading-edge technology companies covering the most important and active market areas across three continents. With operations in Europe, North America and Asia, the Group serves the industrial, transportation, defence, security, aerospace, utilities, and research markets. The Eurotech Group includes Eurotech in Italy, Finland and France (http://www.eurotech.it, http://www.eurotech.fi and http://www.eurotechfrance.fr), Parvus in USA (http://www.parvus.com), Arcom in UK & USA (http://www.arcom.com) as well as Neuricam (http://www.neuricam.com), Exadron (http://www.exadron.com), Ascensit (http://www.ascensit.com), and IPS (http://www.ipssistemi.it) in Italy.



Contact details:

Eurotech S.p.A.

Via Fratelli Solari, 3

33020 AMARO (Udine) – ITALY

Tel: +39.0433.485411

Fax: +39.0433.485499

Website: http://www.eurotech.it

E-mail: sales@eurotech.it

