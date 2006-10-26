Sisulizer 1.1 Is the Next Generation in .NET Software Localization

Bedburg, NRW, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2006 --Sisulizer Ltd has released Sisulizer 1.1, an easy-to-use Windows application that lets software developers localize their applications into multiple languages. By offering software in multiple languages, you open new markets and new revenue streams. Sisulizer lets you manage the translation and localization process, while protecting your source code from prying eyes.



The latest version of Sisulizer offers a new generation of support for .NET applications. .NET has built-in support for Unicode and RESX, and is the ideal environment for creating applications that are easy to localize.



In Sisulizer 1.1, developers see all components in the What-You-See-Is-What-You-Get visual display. Sisulizer puts inherited components into the context of the calling dialog. This is true next-generation .NET software localization. Sisulizer makes localization easy, and even lets your translator work on your application without having to wrestle with the enormous .NET runtime file.



Localization with Sisulizer is a simple three-step process:



First, use Sisulizer to scan the application and locate all of the text. Sisulizer works directly with .NET, C++ Builder, Delphi, Visual C++, C#, Visual Basic, Visual Studio, Borland Developer Studio, Java, or Windows binary files, along with XLIFF and .NET assembly. New in 1.1 is the support for the new Borland Turbo languages.



Second, translate the text with Sisulizer's visual editor. Begin the translation work yourself, and mark each phrase as translated properly, auto-translated, translated by best guess, out for review, or complete. Alternatively, you can use Sisulizer's Exchange Wizard to create and send your translator a single file that contains a self-installing Sisulizer Translation Edition, along with your project file.



Third, build the localized version. Simply run Sisulizer using the translated file, and build the new version of your program in the new language. There's no need to manually track where each text snippet belongs. Sisulizer manages the localization project, and automatically builds your new version. In addition, Sisulizer's Translation Memory feature saves time and money when you translate your next application. Sisulizer remembers all of the words and phrases that it has translated, and you have immediate access to all of these earlier translations in your next project.



Sisulizer 1.1 runs under Windows 2000/XP/2003. You can download a free 30-day trial version of Sisulizer from http://www.sisulizer.com/.



For more information, contact Sisulizer Ltd & Co KG, Graf-Salm-Str. 34, 50181 Bedburg, Germany. Internet: http://www.sisulizer.com/