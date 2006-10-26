FileCOPA takes the hard work out of running an FTP Server

Sandwich, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2006 --The FileCOPA FTP Server Software installs on almost any version of the Microsoft Windows operating system with just a few clicks of the mouse and automatically configures itself for anonymous operation.



FileCOPA does not limit the number of connections and can be configured with an unlimited number of users. For a single one off price of $39.95 FileCOPA will serve all your businesses FTP needs.



By running as a system service on Windows NT based systems (2000/XP/2003 and Vista) FileCOPA will always be running, even if no physical user is logged in on your machine. This adds to your system security.



With FileCOPA's active control panel, you can see who is online, and what they are doing, and as FileCOPA will produce W3C, industry standard, Log Files you can analyse your logs with any commercially available log file tools.



Other features of FileCOPA include Passive FTP support with port range limiting and advanced passive support for non-complient routers.



FileCOPA is fully RFC compliant.



For more information please see http://www.filecopa-ftpserver.com/ or contact Simon Craythorn, InterVations, Inc. PO Box 1017, Sandwich, MA 02563, USA. email simon-c@intervations.com