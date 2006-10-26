YouTube Author Sees Immediate Tenfold Payback for Google

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2006 --Just days before Google’s landmark purchase of YouTube, the so-called “smart money” was saying that YouTube would never make any money for anybody. When an eleven-figure number was revealed as the purchase price, many wondered how Google would ever recover that investment, particularly given the enormous costs of running a bandwidth-intensive video service.



“I guess there’s a lot that the smart money doesn’t know,” says Bill Dyszel, author of YouTube Moviemaking, the first book about the popular video service. “Google seems to have a Midas touch for finding money where others couldn’t,” he says, pointing to the many competitors who have fallen behind while the search giant continually increases its size and influence.



In fact, Google’s stock has skyrocketed in the two weeks since the acquisition, adding $16.57 billion dollars to the company’s total value, over ten times the quoted purchase price. Who wouldn’t be pleased with a 1000% return in two weeks?



Many web entrepreneurs have built fortunes online with the help of Google’s tools for monetizing web content. It now seems likely that creators of video content are on the cusp of a similar opportunity.



Bill Dyszel is the author of 18 books including Microsoft Outlook for Dummies (Wiley) and a frequent contributor to national magazines including PC Magazine. He is also an award-winning filmmaker, with several dozen films to his credit, including 11 entries so far in the 48 Hour Film Project which have been seen by audiences from coast to coast. He sang with the New York City Opera for 14 years before becoming a writer and technologist and he still appears regularly on the New York stage and on national television programs.



