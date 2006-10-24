PrintingForLess.com, America's Print Shop, Turns 10

Livingston, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2006 --America's first and oldest online printing company, PrintingForLess.com, celebrates its ten-year anniversary this month. Today, PrintingForLess.com (PFL) is the world's largest online commercial printer. More than 50,000 customers nationwide, mostly small and mid-sized businesses, click on www.PrintingForLess.com for affordable, full-color marketing materials including: business cards, brochures, postcards, newsletters, letterhead, and more.



"Our birthday marks the beginning of the click-to-print era for commercial printing," states Andrew Field, founder of PrintingForLess.com (PFL) and father of online printing. "We're doing for commercial printing what Epson did for home printing."



Just this summer, PFL moved from their original headquarters in an old dairy building that was packed to capacity with equipment and personnel. Now, PFL resides in a 46,000 square-foot, custom-designed facility and is the biggest private employer in Livingston, Montana. And in the past ten years, the PFL team has given back to the community through environmentally-conscious manufacturing processes and donations and volunteer work for Big Brothers/Big Sisters, the Stafford Animal Shelter and the volunteer fire department.



Born in 1996 as Express Color, a local Montana brick-and-mortar print shop, the company changed its name to PrintingForLess.com. And it radically broadened its customer base in 1999 when Field noticed the world needed a web-based printing company.



"The Internet had been around for years and businesses there were flourishing, but no one ever imagined an online printing company," says Field. "Until PFL, it was rare for a print shop to do business more than 50 miles away, let alone on the other side of the country."



Besides instant online pricing and ordering, Field credits the unmatched technical and customer support of his employees for the company's ever-increasing success. "By hiring only the best employees and training them thoroughly, we make it much easier, more economical and more fun for people to do commercial print jobs online than by going through the traditional process," says Field, who won the national Best Boss of the Year Award for 2005 and has received hundreds of testimonials from happy customers, which he proudly showcases on his company's website. "We're very user friendly."



"Our goal is to become the first national brand name in printing," Field states. "We're already the first, the biggest and the best in online printing. Now we're striving to become a household name."



