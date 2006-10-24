UpStream Networks Announces New Flash Streaming Service

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2006 --UpStream Networks, a leading provider of Internet streaming and content delivery services, today announced the addition of Flash streaming service to its growing portfolio of offerings. Ideal for businesses or Flash developers that require a turnkey Flash streaming solution, UpStream Networks now offers the interactivity and universal browser compatibility of Flash while providing the smooth video delivery of a high quality streaming service.



UpStream Networks’ Flash streaming service includes:



• 24/7 technical support

• Media Management Portal for media uploads

• Stream delivery via UpStream Networks’ Screaming-Fast Network™

• Flexible storage and bandwidth options

• No long-term contracts



Pricing plans for Flash streaming begin at $145 per month.



“UpStream Networks heard the voice of its customers and added Flash streaming service due to popular demand,” said John Keagy, president, UpStream Networks. “We are mainly known as Windows Media Streaming Specialists and are one of the few Microsoft Certified Windows Media Hosting Providers. While Windows Media is the standard for live Internet video streaming, the increased interactivity Flash video offers is gaining popularity. UpStream Networks tries to constantly expand our suite of product offerings to satisfy what customers are asking for, and customers were asking for a more affordable, high performance Flash streaming service than what was available.”



“The appeal of Flash is definitely its universal browser compatibility and ability to work across different platforms,” Keagy continued. “When choosing your streaming format, it’s important to know and understand your end users – if you know that the visitors coming to your site are using a variety of browsers or operating systems, Flash video can be a better fit because you won’t run into compatibility issues. Sure, Windows Media video works on Macs, but it requires downloading and installing the Flip4Mac plug in.”



UpStream Networks targets small and medium-sized businesses who want to add live and on-demand audio and video streaming to their web sites. Windows and Flash streaming services from UpStream Networks are immediately available. For more information, please contact UpStream Networks at www.UpStreamNetworks.com, or call 1-888-415-2777.



About UpStream Networks

UpStream Networks provides the fastest content distribution network possible, an easy-to-use media management platform, and responsive 24/7 assistance. The company’s straightforward, flexible solutions offer a reliable content delivery technology infrastructure. UpStream Networks is headquartered in San Francisco, one of the world’s top Internet centers.

