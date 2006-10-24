EducationGuys.com Discusses Trade Schools, Vocational Schools and Other Types of Post Secondary Education

Leucadia, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2006 --EducationGuys.com, an emerging leader in trade school and vocational school program offerings, announces the latest report on Post Secondary Education.



According to the Census Bureau, the median cost of housing has risen by 27 percent in the last few years, and homeowner's insurance rates, rent prices, and property taxes are up -- unlike most paychecks.



What are Americans doing about it? Pamela Robertson of EducationGuys.com says, “They're going back to school.” More than 228,000 students are enrolled in post secondary courses with ages ranging from 15 to over 65. In fact, the largest group of students enrolled in vocational schools -- around 70,500 -- is aged 45 to 64 years old according to Census Bureau numbers.



With Trade Schools, Vocational Schools and More, There's Something For Everyone



Twenty-one-year-old Evelyn Flores is a new mother and halfway through her medical billing certificate program at Skyline College in San Bruno, California. She works in a medical office while she is earning her certificate for a higher-paying position in medical billing. When she completes her certificate, her wage will be $21 an hour -- more than double her current wage. "I came here for better opportunities," says Flores. "With this program, I will have them for me and my daughter."



Fifty-four-year-old Graham Richter has switched careers many times and is now studying to become an EMT. His current job takes up most of his time, so he is taking courses through an online school at the moment. "It suits my schedule, and I'm still working toward a more exciting line of work while paying the bills," Richter says.



It Doesn't Matter Where You've Been



Robertson states, “The 228,000 students in the United States come from various educational and work experience backgrounds. Some haven't earned their high school diplomas while others have a bachelor's degree or higher. For personal fulfillment, more money, or a change of pace, the reasons for attending training courses are as diverse as the students who fill the seats.”



Trade school programs available are equally diverse. From culinary training to fashion design to auto mechanics, there are hundreds of programs available at thousands of post-secondary schools. Students can earn a certificate, associates, bachelors, or master's degree, and can learn in variety of settings.



