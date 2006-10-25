Two Faculty Members at The John Marshall Law School Re-appointed to Advisory Boards

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2006 --Professor Leslie Ann Reis, director of Center for Information Technology and Privacy Law at The John Marshall Law School, was re-appointed to the Federal Information Security and Privacy Advisory Board (ISPAB). The federal appointment is given to people recognized as excellent in the field. ISPAB's mission is to advise Congress, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and Office of Management and Budget on issues affecting security and privacy of information in government computer and telecommunications systems.



She is co-chair of the Federal Privacy Policy Review Subcommittee, a joint subcommittee with the Department of Homeland Security Data Privacy and Integrity Advisory Committee that is leading an 18-month project examining the extent to which changes in the nature and use of information technology by federal agencies have created the need for revision of the legal and policy framework of privacy in the 21st century. The subcommittee's research will result in congressional briefing and a fall 2007 report for Congress and several federal agencies.



Reis also is a member of the Illinois Integrated Justice Information System Privacy Policy Subcommittee working on privacy policy guidance to be used throughout the state's law enforcement and justice systems and a member of the Judicial Privacy Task Force, a special task force of the Chicago Bar Association and the Illinois Judges Association that has examined issues of safety for judges and recommended efforts to keep them and their personal information out of the hands of would-be attackers.



Professor Celeste Hammond, director of the Center for Real Estate Law at John Marshall, was re-appointed as a member of the Advisory Board of the Chicago School of Real Estate and the Marshall Bennett Institute of Real Estate, Walter E. Heller College of Business Administration at Roosevelt University. She has been a board member the past four years.



Hammond also was appointed chair of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers (ACREL) Amicus Brief Committee for 2006-07. The committee evaluates requests for ACREL to submit amicus curiae briefs to the US Supreme Court and other appellate courts on issues of significance to the commercial real estate industry. The committee recommends its evaluations to the Board of Governors. It may also get involved with getting a brief written for the College.

