Psychologist’s Children’s Book Teaches Children How to Cope with Moving

Malibu, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2006 --Moving can be one of the most traumatic experiences in a child’s life. It is important for parents to communicate and support their children throughout the entire process.



Playdate Kids Publishing released book number three in The Playdate Kids self-help series, authored by renowned clinical psychologist and licensed Marriage, Family and Child Therapist, Dr. Annie Thiel. The book, titled, “Danny is Moving” was released nationwide on October 10, 2006.



As with all The Playdate Kids books, the theme centers on a difficult life situation that many children face each day. “Danny is Moving” is about Playdate Kid, Danny, feeling afraid to move from his familiar surroundings to a new and unfamiliar area. Young children can feel very confused and anxious when dealing with big life changes.



When Danny finds out that he has to move to a new town from the house he grew up in, he begins to worry. Like all kids, he doesn’t want to leave his friends, his school, or his house. He is scared to start his life all over again.



The book teaches the child that moving does not mean that you have to forget about your past. You can cherish the old memories and look forward to making new ones. It helps young children get into the mindset that moving is courageous and fun. The sequel to this book is going to involve a ground-breaking revelation in children’s literature.



"Danny’s story is going to continue. The Playdate Kids book series has big plans for its second self-help series," says Tena Fanning, President of Playdate Kids Publishing. "America will have to wait and see, but I can say, we will touch upon a controversial subject that many people do not openly write about in children’s books."



“Deftly written by child psychologist Annie Thiel Ph D. and colorfully illustrated by W, M. Edwards, Danny Is Moving is an enthusiastically recommended for children ages three to six. An important addition to school and community libraries everywhere, this outstanding picture book entertains while its offers sound information about understanding the emotions commonly encountered when moving from one home to another, from one school to another, and from one community to another.”



Midwest Book Review



TITLE: THE PLAYDATE KIDS: DANNY IS MOVING

AUTHOR: DR. ANNIE THIEL

ILLUSTRATOR: WILLIAM B. EDWARDS

PUBLISHER: PLAYDATE KIDS PUBLISHING

PUB DATE: OCTOBER 10, 2006

PRICE: $14.95

ISBN: 1-933721-02-2

PAGES: 32

ILLUSTRATIONS: FULL COLOR THROUGHOUT

TRIM SIZE: 10” X 10”

AGES: 3-6

FORMAT: HARDCOVER



Author Bio:



Author, Annie Thiel, Ph.D. has more than thirty years experience as a renowned child psychologist. Between her extensive educational background in psychology, work as a clinical psychologist and her license in Marriage, Family and Child Therapy, Dr. Thiel has always had career goals that involved helping children. Her active private practice in Malibu, California, has been consistently successful for families with kids of all ages.



Illustrator Bio:



As illustrator of The Playdate Kids series, Bill Edwards provides engaging characters and vivid images throughout the books. He has worked as an animator for a number of production companies such as Disney, Fox Animation, PAX TV, Fox Sports, Candid Camera, Focus on the Family, Steamroller Entertainment, Studio Animatics, among others. He worked on The Family Guy from its initial development through three years as lead character designer.



Each book in this series is illustrated in full color throughout, is 32 pages long, has a trim size of 10” x 10”, a library binding, and is priced at $14.95.



