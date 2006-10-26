The Producer Revolution Presents Curriculum for Wealth Symposium Series

Does Your Financial Statement Reflect Your Potential Stewardship?
Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2006 --The Producer Revolution today announced that it will present its Curriculum for Wealth Symposium The Mirror: Does Your Financial Statement Reflect Your Potential Stewardship? On Friday October 27, 2006 at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.
When:
Friday October 27, 2006
Registration and Seating – 8:15 a.m.
Symposium – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Where:
The Grand America Hotel
555 South Main Street
Salt Lake City, Utah 84111
Tuition:
Producer Revolution Members - $300
General Public - $500
(Tuition includes one person and their spouse).
RSVP:
Online: http://www.producerrevolution.com/events/event-signup.html
Toll Free: 888-265-9665
About the ProducerRevolution™
The Producer Revolution™ is the specific movement to unite responsible people in a common cause to create an ideal world of freedom, peace, prosperity, and happiness for all mankind.
The objective of the Producer Revolution™ is to inspire all people to embrace accountability, become self-reliant, and begin basing all of their thoughts, decisions, and actions on timeless and universal principles of liberty and prosperity. For more information visit www.ProducerRevolution.com or call 888-265-9665.