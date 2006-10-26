The Producer Revolution Presents Curriculum for Wealth Symposium Series

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2006 --The Producer Revolution today announced that it will present its Curriculum for Wealth Symposium The Mirror: Does Your Financial Statement Reflect Your Potential Stewardship? On Friday October 27, 2006 at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.



When:

Friday October 27, 2006

Registration and Seating – 8:15 a.m.

Symposium – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



Where:

The Grand America Hotel

555 South Main Street

Salt Lake City, Utah 84111



Tuition:

Producer Revolution Members - $300

General Public - $500

(Tuition includes one person and their spouse).



RSVP:

Online: http://www.producerrevolution.com/events/event-signup.html

Toll Free: 888-265-9665



About the ProducerRevolution™

The Producer Revolution™ is the specific movement to unite responsible people in a common cause to create an ideal world of freedom, peace, prosperity, and happiness for all mankind.



The objective of the Producer Revolution™ is to inspire all people to embrace accountability, become self-reliant, and begin basing all of their thoughts, decisions, and actions on timeless and universal principles of liberty and prosperity. For more information visit www.ProducerRevolution.com or call 888-265-9665.

