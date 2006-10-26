New Learning Service Available in NetDimensions’ EKP Server Plus

Wan Chai, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2006 --NetDimensions, provider of the Enterprise Knowledge Platform (EKP) learning management system (LMS), has announced a new software on demand appliance in EKP Server Plus, a stand-alone server that ships preinstalled with the EKP LMS to deliver, manage and track training programs.



“The driving force behind developing EKP Server Plus was to present a solution for quick, fast and easy training that will not strain your company’s internal resources,” explained Shaw. “Many companies have short-term or point-solution learning requirements that need to be met now, be it new compliance, regulatory, or product training.”



“EKP Server Plus is the perfect service option covering maintenance, technical operations, and support for up to 3,000 learners. It will give you the power to quickly deploy an enterprise-oriented application using minimal resources with minimal delay.”



“The serviced server package allows companies to keep sensitive information in-house or at their own hosting centers, as they choose.”



EKP Server Plus comes bundled not only with EKP but also with database, anti-virus and Articulate Studio Pro course authoring software. An annual subscription starts at $9,995 for EKP Bronze. EKP Silver and EKP Gold options are also available.



About NetDimensions

Established in 1999, NetDimensions is a provider of learning and performance management systems for global enterprises. The company's Enterprise Knowledge Platform delivers and manages corporate training, career development, assessment and certification programs, and helps clients around the world address growing regulatory compliance needs.



Recognized as one of the top-rated LMSs in overall customer satisfaction by Bersin & Associates, EKP is used by multinational companies such as HSBC, ABN AMRO, ING, Cathay Pacific, and South Africa Telkom. For additional information on NetDimensions, please visit www.netdimensions.com.

