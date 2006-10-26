Free Posting for Toys: Pirates of the Caribbean Meets TMX Elmo Meets Barbie

Hawthorn, Victoria, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2006 --Licensed toys are never out of style; they're not just popular with kids but with collectors too. Every year, like clockwork, the success of a movie pushes a character into the limelight. Case in point: hit movies like Cars and the Pirates of the Caribbean have launched and immortalized their characters from the big screen and into the stores.



Earlier this year, the return of the popular flying superhero Superman was the most talked about. If you want to be the first Mum or Dad with Santa’s presents this year, search our free classifieds at OzFreeOnline.com and get this season's most happening toy. OzFreeOnline.com is free online classifieds where you can find everything you need for your convenience.



The DVD release of Barbie and the 12 Dancing Princesses has little girls wanting them for Christmas toys! OzFreeOnline.com has many new and used DVD’s for sale in their classified pages so log on now.



However, it looks like a non-movie related toy is all set to steal the show this holiday season. The hottest toy of 2006 is forecasted to be Sesame Street's darling, TMX Elmo who is flying off the shelves faster than he even got there in the first place!



Traditional favourites like Dora the Explorer, now joined by her cousin Diego, Disney's Little Mermaid, Thomas the Tank Engine and many more are still very much in vogue. Oh, and don't forget the MGA Entertainment's Bratz, Forever Diamondz line for extra sparkle!



This fast-approaching holiday season, beat the rush and log on to OzFreeOnline's absolutely free online classifieds, your only online toy store. Signing up is free, and then you simply start browsing our free classifieds and pick what you need. Start shopping early at our free online classifieds and be your little kids' own superhero!



OzFreeOnline Classifieds

http://classifieds.ozfreeonline.com

3/118 Church St

Hawthorn, VIC 3122

Phone: 1300 365 505

E-mail: info@ozfreeonline.com

