Ray 2.0 – #1 Community Widget Suite release.

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2006 --Today, BoonEx – Community Software Experts – released a revolutionary new version of Ray 2.0 - #1 Community Widget Suite, which is specifically developed to deliver advanced capabilities for community users. Ray 2.0 presents a newly designed features suite that perfectly completes a community, making it unique and functional.



BoonEx presents Ray 2.0 – # 1 Community Widget Suite, committed to expanding community possibilities, creating new ones and delivering valuable benefits to its users when it comes to communication. Ray 2.0 is a big move in the web multimedia software industry, because Ray 2.0 is the first community widget suite allowing customers to significantly advance their online community and establish live functioning through multimedia tools.



For the 6 months of its existence, Ray has proven itself as an indispensable community suite, providing completeness for community development due to its set of integrated components and performing multiple functions simultaneously. In addition, Ray is a professional and many-sided approach to communication with a number of benefits for the community, such as independence from software developer provided by Ray Multimedia Server that can be installed on customer's own server. Now, buying a $5000 server from Macromedia or paying high monthly fees is not necessary. All Ray products provide a downloadable copy of Ray Multimedia Server at no extra charge.



Ray 2.0 along with A/V Chat, A/V Instant Messenger, A/V Recorder presents a set of newly established features, that include MP3 player and Web/Desktop Presence.



MP3 Player is a new step in web communication with complete management via the MP3 Admin Panel.



With Ray Pro Desktop Presence, users may communicate without browsing to community web sites and still have a full picture of online/offline users present.



Ray Instant Messenger allows site members to contact each other online instantly and talk privately. Ray IM performs multiple tasks due to its Flash IM program, enabling site visitors to use text, audio and video simultaneously. Instant Messenger is an all-inclusive, fun and advanced widget for 1 on 1 communications. A/V activation, a draggable interface, stylish animated emotion icons, text formatting, and more are all about free and powerful communication.



With A/V Recorder, fun and rare moments will always stay within the community. User-friendly audio/video recording make communication more joyful than ever.



Software administrators will be highly pleased with user-friendly admin control, allowing complete management of website communication. Now communication becomes more fun and versatile than ever, because Ray2.0 runs faster, better and more efficiently.



The new version of Ray 2.0 provides full integration with the new version of Dolphin 5.3 that is now licensed under GNU GPL. Our Ray product is being constantly tested and developed to establish and maintain high standards for communications powered by the #1 community.



About BoonEx Ltd.

BoonEx Ltd. (http://www.boonex.com), community software experts, was founded on the 15th of December 2004. It was initially organized from a group of smaller companies and newly attracted professionals with experience in software development, web-promotion, marketing, and management. Currently, the BoonEx Ltd. runs several commercial websites and serves customers from all over the world with a staff of 50 full-time employees who have great professional backgrounds, education and experience.

