Ocala Prepares for Nursing Shortage With New Nursing Program

Ocala, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2006 --A new nursing program offered by Webster College hopes to ease the impending shortage of nurses in Florida and provide new career opportunities to students eager to be a part of the growing healthcare industry.



By 2012, Florida will need 45 thousand more nurses to take care of its aging and growing population, according to the Florida Department of Education. In response to this need for nurses, the community of Ocala will have a new Associates Degree in Nursing program, which students can begin enrolling for now.



A nationwide study by Vanderbilt University states that there will be 800,000 nursing vacancies by 2020. Webster College hopes to help alleviate this need in Ocala by providing a nursing program that prepares students for the certifications they will need in order to become Registered Nurses.



The Florida Hospital Association says that while Florida has one of the largest senior citizen populations per capita in the U.S., it is ranked 31st in the U.S. for the amount of RNs per 100,000 people.



“As a career college, we want to prepare students for great careers that have promising growth opportunities for the future,” Campus Director Pete Beasley said. “This nursing program will help our Ocala students reach the needs of the healthcare industry and will support students in expanding their careers.”



In addition to the pending lack of nurses, the Florida Hospital Association reports that the ages of nurses are increasing and subsequently, so are retirement rates. New nurses will be imperative to continuing the existence of a strong healthcare industry.



“You can look around and see that the healthcare market is maturing, and so are the opportunities for nurses. We look forward to training those nurses and supporting Florida’s need for new nurses,” Beasley concluded.



ABOUT WEBSTER COLLEGE

Webster College is an institution of higher learning dedicated to the career growth and development of students, employees, and the communities it serves. Founded in 1922, Webster College has developed a solid reputation as a recognized educational leader in the communities its campuses embrace. Webster College features innovative curriculum design, instructional delivery, and technology application in education focused upon student success. Webster College is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools. The Nursing Program has provisional approval from the Florida state Board of Nursing to offer a Nursing Program in Ocala. For more information please visit www.webstercollege.edu.



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Kristy Croom

Campus Marketing Manager

727.942.0069 (office)

785.331.5422 (mobile)

Kristy.Croom@WebsterCollege.edu

