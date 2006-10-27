IDAutomation.com Releases Updated UPC/EAN Font Advantage Package

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2006 --The IDAutomation UPC/EAN Font Advantage Package is a professional, advanced font set with tools, macros and source code that uses a single font file to create UPC-A, UPC-E, EAN-8, EAN-13, EAN-14, JAN, ISBN and Bookland bar codes. This package uses IDAutomation’s Patent Pending font technology to produce extremely high quality barcodes, even on low resolution printers. Contains several font versions in many font formats (including TrueType, PostScript, OpenType and PCL) for Windows, Macintosh, Linux and a variety of other operating systems. The download includes examples for Crystal Reports, OpenOffice Calc, Microsoft Excel, Word and Access. Includes over 30 tools, macros and source code for easy integration into many applications which include a C++ .H file, Windows DLL, VB source, Office VBA, FileMaker Plugin, Crystal Reports UFL and an Oracle Reports Library with PLL source.



Updates to this package include improved thermal printer support, an additional smaller sized font, higher quality PCL font versions, support for UPC E system 1, additional symbols used to identify quiet zones and additional fonts that do not have the text interpretation to support human readable variations.



This demo version is fully functional. However, it contains a watermark in the upper portion of the 7 digit. For testing purposes, a successful scan may be obtained by scanning the lower area of the barcode that does not contain any watermark.