Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2006 --The online industrial portal and division of Boston, Massachusetts publisher Industrial Network, WorldwideIndustrialMarketplace.com, announced today it launched a new measuring and testing equipment buying guide to help engineers and other industrial buyers locate the most suitable products to meet their needs.



The new directory includes offerings from manufacturers of different testers and related equipment for testing a wide range of industrial products, electrical equipment, electronic components, metals, chemicals, water, CNC machinery, hydraulics, petroleum, scientific components, batteries, generators, circuit boards, tanks and other equipment.



The kinds of measuring equipment in the directory include tools, laboratory instruments, scales, software, measuring tapes, machines and devices for the measurement of distance, processing speed, precision components, humidity, bandwidth, weight, heavy machinery, cargo, scientific, products, construction goods, medical systems and raw materials.



The buying guide is located online at, http://www.WorldwideIndustrialMarketplace.com/directory/measuring_testing_equipment.html



The site and its network includes over 2.2 million manufacturers, exporters, distributors and suppliers that serve primarily Canada, Mexico, United States, Australia, South Africa, United Kingdom, India, China, Italy and Germany.



According to Frank Wallace, Business Director of Worldwide Industrial Marketplace, the company plans to enter into additional markets with more offerings from suppliers in other countries such as Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, France, Spain, Russia, Poland, Portugal, South Korea and Japan.



"Engineers and other industrial buyers sourcing for measuring and testing equipment for manufacturing, construction and engineering applications with find our new buying guide to be a handy resource for locating the most applicable equipment to meet their measuring and testing needs" says Wallace.



The directory also offers users the ability to instantly submit request-for-quotes and demands directly to suppliers from the company's Web site by either fax, email, postal mail or telephone.



Wallace added, "Worldwide Industrial Marketplace will continue to review and include a growing number of international manufacturers and distributors offering measuring and testing equipment to consistently improve user selection and value."



About Worldwide Industrial Marketplace



The Worldwide Industrial Marketplace, established in 2003, is an international directory of manufacturers, exporters, distributors and suppliers offering an extensive selection of industrial supplies, equipment and machinery. Qualified companies are welcome to submit a listing at, http://www.WorldwideIndustrialMarketplace.com/freelisting.html

