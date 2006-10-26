SDI USA, Inc. Has Announced the Latest Password Magic Release 1.10

San Mateo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2006 --Can’t remember your password? Juggling more passwords than you can count on two hands? Password Magic, a newly-launched software designed by SDI USA, Inc., can help.



Password Magic is a password manager that securely stores its users’ passwords and other confidential information in an encrypted database. It retrieves information needed to fill out Web order forms and completes Web logins automatically.



How does it work? The user will enter the initial data; all information is then automatically stored and the user will never have to remember a password again.



Other benefits include: faster and more secure web browsing; random password generation; easy-to-use interface; identity theft protection; multiple user support; pin number, lock combination and software registration code storage; seamless integration with Internet Explorer; and one safe place to store all personal identification information.



The Web login feature will automatically fill out login forms for sites such as bank accounts, brokerage accounts, e-mail accounts, travel information sites, insurance accounts, and much, much more.



Wendy Richards, a realtor, explains that she has been using Password Magic for just over one month and likes the fact that the program prompts her to use it when she comes to a site where a login is needed. She adds that she was juggling nearly 30 accounts where various passwords were used and explains that it is much easier to remember just one and to have the peace of mind to know that the security of using many is still in place.



With Password Magic there is no longer a need to type in user names, addresses, phone numbers and other required personal data; Password Magic does it all.



“Password Magic is for home and office use — basically for anyone who owns a PC,” John Broughton, Sales Manager for SDI, said. “Our mission is to streamline the password and login process, save clients’ time and energy, and to eliminate lots of little sticky notes with numbers and names from their desk areas.”



Established in the late 1960s, the SDI group of companies was one of the first independent software groups in the international arena. At the time of their foundation, the company serviced, primarily, the IBM mainframe market place; SDI is a specialist group that designs, develops and markets their own software.



Over the past 40 years, SDI has been responsible for introducing a string of ground-breaking system software innovations for IBM mainframe computers — all of which have been award winning in their respective classes.



Password Magic is being offered to interested users for a free 30-day trial. For more information, visit: www.password-magic.com