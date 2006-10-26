FileHawk: Dives Into Your Document Management

Barcelona, Spain -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2006 --FileHawk, an advanced file indexing and searching program has been launched by Quadrom Services, S.L. This innovative software helps organize documents in computers, networks and removable devices.



Different from other desktop search software, FileHawk is designed to be a central place from which to work. With its active folders, FileHawk organizes documents for you, in a way that makes sense to you. FileHawk enables you to stay organized by automatically updating the folders as documents are modified or created. Computers have the power to hold an increasing amount of information and files are multiplying rapidly. FileHawk saves you time and frustration by indexing the files' text and organizing them for you.



Files are not only stored in computers but are accumulated on different removable devices such as CDs, DVDs, USB drives, flash memory etc. Finding your specific file can be a grueling task and FileHawk simplifies it by telling you where the file is located even if the device is not in the computer at the time of the search.



Quadrom Services, S.L. is a an experienced software company that has been in business since 1992. Their mission is to develop quality software that is easy to use to help people manage their numerous documents. FileHawk was designed for all computer users from the home user to the professional or organization. Four versions of FileHawk are available to accommodate their customers' different needs.



For additional information regarding FileHawk's release or any other information regarding the software, contact Lisa Caputo at sales@filehawk.com or visit www.filehawk.com. A free, 30 day, trial version can be downloaded at www.filehawk.com.

