Furia Rubel and Ampersand Design of Doylestown Receive Three Awards

Doylestown PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2006 --The New Jersey School Boards Associations announced the results of the 2006 Annual Communications Award Competition. The Union City Board of Education will receive a total of three awards for work conceptualized, written and designed by Furia Rubel Communications and Ampersand Design, both of Doylestown Pennsylvania.



The Union City Board of Education will receive two Excellence Awards in the categories of Calendars, Information Guides and Handbooks for the 2005 Keys to the Union City School Board of Education and Public Relations Projects for the Union City Cultural Center Benefit: An Evening with Ottmar Liebert. They are also being honored with a Merit Award in the category of Web site for the Providing Opportunity. Building Community. Online.



The New Jersey Boards Associations Communications Competition Awards are held annually to honor outstanding school district communications materials in various categories, including annual reports; audio-visual media; school calendars; finance publications; information guides and handbooks; magazines; newsletters; public relations projects; special purpose publications; district Web sites; and school exhibits at the annual Workshop.



Winners of the Awards were recognized on Friday, October 27 at the Association’s Annual Conference in Atlantic City. Winning entries were assigned Awards of Excellence, Merit and Honorable Mention.



