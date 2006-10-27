Screaming Bee Releases Spooky Sound Effects for Halloween

Middleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2006 --Screaming Bee LLC announces the release of a new product, Spooky Sounds, an audio add-on for the award-winning product MorphVOX Voice Changer. The new release comes in time for Halloween. The new software module contains 18 scary sound effects. The Screaming Bee Web site provides more information on this audio component and access to a free download.



“Spooky Sounds is perfect for Halloween,” explains Mark Ramirez, CEO for Screaming Bee. “Combined with our Creatures of Darkness add-on, our MorphVOX users will have plenty of scary voices and sounds to play with.”



Spooky Sounds is designed for use in online games and audio instant messaging. It has a number of bone-chilling sound effects that can be used in conjunction with MorphVOX. Users can now broadcast various sound effects over the Internet, including screams, evil laughs, creaks and more.



This plug-and-play add-on can be downloaded from the Screaming Bee Web site and quickly used online and in game. Further information on the Spooky Sounds audio component can be found here: http://www.screamingbee.com/product/spookysounds.aspx



Screaming Bee has come out with many new themed Fantasy and Science Fiction product add-ons based on user input from players in online games such as World of Warcraft, GuildWars, Dungeons & Dragons Online, and Eve Online. These accessories provide users with many new game-relevant voices and sound effects. Add-ons are free and can be downloaded from Screaming Bee.



MorphVOX is currently being used by thousands of online gamers around the world to change their voice. Players can now speak like their character, whether they choose to sound like the opposite gender, an enormous troll or a tiny pixie.



About Screaming Bee LLC – Provider of voice software and solutions for online games and messenger-related applications. For more information regarding our products, including MorphVOX, please visit our site at http://www.screamingbee.com

