Wholesale Electronics Company Chinavasion.com Releases New MP4 Watch As Their Newest Electronic Gadget.

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2006 --Chinavasion Wholesale Co. Ltd. announced today the arrival of their newest electronic gadget. It's an MP4 Player Watch - a wrist watch which can play videos on its built-in colour screen as well as MP3 music. Chinavasion Wholesale Ltd. offers no minimum order quantity on this high-tech item and is inviting import orders worldwide.



This little gadget offers a multimedia experience incorporated in fully functional digital watch. "We are already offering many models of Wholesale MP4 Players and Wholesale MP3 Player Watches, but this one will definitely become a craze this Christmas season", said Rose Li, Public Relations Director of Chinavasion.



Cheap Wholesale Electronics direct from China have already become a powerful attraction for Chinavasion's importer members from all over the world. With new inventions like these new MP4 Player Watches in their expanding product line, Chinavasion aims to help importers in any country easily access made-in-China electronic products.



Chinavasion's Watch MP4 Player Specifications:



-- Memory: 256MB - 2GB flash memory

-- 1.5 inch true color screen, high resolution 128*128 pixel image

-- MP3 Player built-in

-- Supports MP3, WMA and MP4 video

-- Supports JPEG format for showing pictures

-- 8 hours continue playing music

-- High-quality digital record

-- Earphones included



The 2 GB version of the MP4 Watch can be found here:

http://www.chinavasion.com/product_info.php/pName/watch-mp4-player-2gb-15inch-oled-screen/



According to Rose Li these multimedia watches are creating a buzz at this moment on the gadget blogs and tech-forums. "These MP4 Watches are the new generation of MP4 Players and we are proud to be the first wholesale source to offer these products direct here from China in our online wholesale shop.", Li said.



Li added that Chinavasion offers discount pricing on even small quantity orders, allowing every importer to benefit from cheap wholesale electronic prices. Online auction sellers, such as EBay power sellers, have found the simple ordering system a powerful way to import small batches of electronics products without the need to invest in large warehouse space and stock.



For further information about Chinavasion and how to order the new MP4 Player Watches, visit http://www.chinavasion.com.

