CustomScoop Appoints Founder as CEO

Concord, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2006 --CustomScoop, a leader in customizable media monitoring technology and services, today announced that its original founder, Chip Griffin, has assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer.



Created in 2000 out of the necessity to track the growing number of online news sources, CustomScoop began by building a proprietary search technology to deliver a fast, reliable clipping service to its customers. The decision to build the search technology from scratch has paid off by allowing CustomScoop to deliver a truly custom solution for each of their customers. In addition, it has allowed CustomScoop to quickly enhance their products to meet the changing needs of their customers, especially in the areas of media measurement, clip distribution and product usability.



After founding the company, Griffin began in the role of COO and as the team grew, subsequently took the title of Chief Innovation Officer. Once CustomScoop had established a broad customer base and a robust product offering, Griffin took a less active role in CustomScoop in order to launch other companies and participate in the investment community as an angel investor.



However, recent changes in the media monitoring industry created the opportunity for Griffin to become reengaged. “I believe the media monitoring and analysis industry has reached an inflection point. The proliferation of blogs, the willingness of people to get news and information online, the ability to build better metrics, and the ever shrinking news cycles create an exciting opportunity,” said Griffin.



For the company he founded, Griffin says, “A lot has changed since the company was born. CustomScoop has built a solid foundation with proven client success. And I see a lot of potential to dramatically expand that customer base through innovation in our product offering, positioning and how we communicate with our target audience. Stay tuned for a lot of exciting developments.”



About CustomScoop

CustomScoop, a leader in customizable media monitoring technology and services, delivers relevant market intelligence to their customers. CustomScoop’s solution utilizes proprietary software and an extensive database of sources to deliver in the areas where traditional news clipping services fall short: speed, accuracy, and detailed reporting. CustomScoop is headquartered in Concord, NH. For more information, visit http://www.customscoop.com.

