BMC Capital Provides $1.2M Loan for a Multifamily Property in Monticello, Ind.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Friday, October 27, 2006, that it originated a $1.2 million loan for the acquisition of the Beachwood Apartments, a 48-unit, Class A multifamily property located at 600 Anchor Court in Monticello, Ind., a city in central Indiana.



Josh Bailey, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters, originated the loan for the California. based buyer. Bailey provided a 10-year fixed rate with a 30-year amortization on a 67% loan-to-value mortgage with a limited guarantee by the buyer. Mary Kelley of Mary Kelley Real Estate represented both the seller and the buyer.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Midwest and anticipates originating at least 100 such transactions in 2006.



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

