New Service Breathes Fresh Life into the Online Vacation Rental Marketing Experience

SeeVacationRentals.com is a direct result of experience with other vacation rental websites. Finding either too few or too many rental options wasn’t pleasant. Encountering unattractive, uninviting sites certainly didn’t foster dreams of fun and relaxation. And poor navigation generated frustration, not sighs of contentment. Further research proved that the experience for property owners wasn’t necessarily a day at the beach either.



“The concept for our website is very simple,” states Jim Van Buskirk, President and CTO for SeeVacationRentals.com. “Create an online vacation rental resource that is logical, well-organized, easy to use, and gets you where you want to go.”



As important as the technology behind the site is the visual aspect of the online experience. “We want visitors to feel relaxed, even serene when they are on our site. We want them to anticipate the type of joy and beauty they expect to find while on their vacation,” according to Christine Van Buskirk, Vice President of Marketing.



So what users will encounter is a clean yet sophisticated layout and engaging imagery, with the focus on key content that’s easy to distinguish, versus busy web pages with so much going on it’s hard to focus on any one thing.



Progressive Technology From Structure to Marketing

The architecture for SeeVacationRentals.com is custom, very robust, and will easily scale up - through proven design and development methodologies, and tailored to address the specific and changing requirements of vacation rental marketing, whether it's new or simply improved functionality.



What this means for visitors and owners alike is a very intuitive interface, faster response time, and relevant content. As an example, SeeVacationRentals.com offers a dynamic parametric search option allowing visitors to pinpoint as exact a destination match as possible---a capability unique in the industry.



While they may not understand the technology, owners will appreciate the results of the built-in functionality for driving traffic to the site. All links are direct to pages, which increases visibility to and among web pages. Additionally, every destination, like Jamaica for example, is a separate page, which again optimizes visibility. And there are many other search engine attracting elements to SeeVacationRentals.com, with more to come, which will increase online visibility for rental properties. Additionally, web-based and offline marketing will be utilized to help owners increase property bookings.



As content is always king, the website will offer a range of information relevant to visitors and its member property owners. Owners will find articles like décor, property photography, and hospitality tips, [as well as related business news. Visitors will be treated to RSS weather feeds, travel tips, and more. Over time content will include audio and video clips, contests and games, and much more.]



Aligned with industry standards, this service is free to visitors. Property owners will find very competitive membership packages that include a custom amenities function and photo gallery offering unlimited photos.



For more information and first-hand exposure to the experience we promise, please visit our site at www.seevacationrentals.com.



About SeeVacationRentals.com

SeeVacationRentals.com is a privately held Internet-based service. It is a planning resource for users and a business tool for property owners. The site is supported with state-of-the art technology to enhance the visitor experience in tandem with optimizing the property owners’ marketing efforts and ease of content management. SeeVacationRentals.com delivers best-of-class marketing, both on and offline, with Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Public Relations, promotions, and more. The company’s mission is to create an online environment that embodies the best of a vacation’s promise. And SeeVacationRentals.com intends to be the industry leader in terms of enabling technology and marketing ingenuity.

