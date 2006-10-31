BMC Capital Provides $950,000 Loan for a Multifamily Property in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Friday, October 27, 2006, that it originated a $950,000 loan for the refinance of the Claridge House Apartments, a 20-unit complex located at 3315 West 4th Street in Hattiesburg, Miss.



Bart Haddad, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Hattiesburg office, originated the loan for the borrower. Haddad provided a 10-year fixed rate on a 72% loan-to-value mortgage. The loan also featured a 20-year amortization.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Southeast and anticipates originating at least 50 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

