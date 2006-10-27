Two Walnut Creek California Mortgage Brokers are Honored as Mortgage Brokers of the Year

Walnut Creek, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2006 --Local Walnut Creek mortgage lenders Ed Jeffry and Luke Currier of Peregrine Lending were presented with the top honor in their industry ... Mortgage Broker of the Year.



"We are truly blessed to have his honor. Luke and I have worked tirelessly over the past years for our clients. To be recognized by our peers in this way is the highest compliment we have ever received," said Ed Jeffry.



Luke Currier praised the other candidates by saying "Each and every one of the presenters has been honored here today. Each of them deserves high praise for their work. These candidates flew from around the globe to present ... Canada, Australia and the United States were represented well by this group of finalists. It's a huge complement to be recognized this way."



The organization that held this competition is Brian Sacks' Loan Officer Success. Mr. Sacks is an internationally recognized mortgage trainer and expert in mortgage lending. He is the resident expert for NBC Channel 11 in his hometown of Baltimore, Md. Brian has also written numerous contributing columns for The Business Journal and The Daily Record, as well as Board of Realtors publications. Brian has appeared nationally in more than 42 states on the topic of mortgage financing and credit challenged buyers.



Mr. Sacks had this to say about Luke Currier and Ed Jeffry, "I'm so proud of Luke and Ed. Their presentation and more importantly their results made them an obvious choice for Mortgage Broker of the Year with Loan Officer Success. The way they have developed a system to treat each of their applicants which includes credit education and restoration, cash flow planning and asset protection strategies is a balanced holistic approach the lending process. What makes it so outstanding is that they specialize in the credit challenged customer which is such an under served niche in mortgage lending.



"We read the clippings in the newspapers about mortgage brokers being indited for fraud and minorities being charged more for loans than others and it makes our blood boil. We set out years ago to deliver to the marketplace a lender who doesn't see ethnic or economic demographics, but sees people who need help and want to get the best deals they can regardless of their financial standing and we have provided it," said Luke Currier. "We want to make a difference in the world one customer at a time and it looks like we are making a pretty good impression," said Ed Jeffry.



Walnut Creek, California-based mortgage experts Ed Jeffry and Luke Currier specialize in providing information to consumers that allow them to make informed decisions about their mortgage financing options. They are experts in helping people who have had a bankruptcy or other credit challenge achieve financial security through home ownership and are available for interviews and will welcome all your mortgage related questions.



Call 925-627-2649 for a free no-obligation consultation or visit http://www.BayAreaLoanAdvisor.com for additional information.

