E-consultancy's Online Marketing Masterclasses Event Returns for Fourth Year

London, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2006 --E-business specialist E-consultancy has announced the line-up for this year's Online Marketing Masterclasses event, which takes place in central London on 22 November.



Once again E-consultancy has themed the Masterclasses around the key topics of acquisition, conversion and retention. These subjects are core to all businesses.



This one-day event will be based around keynote speeches along with a number of practical case studies to help educate marketers.



The keynote speakers are as follows:



Acquisition - Caroline McGuckian, Media Director at LBi

Conversion - Bryan Eisenberg, CEO at Future Now Inc.

Retention - David Hughes, MD at Nonline Marketing



Case studies will be presented by:



Acquisition - Head of Online and Database Marketing, Dell

Acquisition - Senior eMarketing Manager, Alliance & Leicester

Conversion - Director of Web Research & Analytics, Intuit (Quicken, etc)

Conversion - Director of Personalisation, lastminute.com

Retention - Head of E-commerce, Otto UK (Freemans, Grattan etc)

Retention - Head of E-marketing, HSBC (Marbles, firstdirect, etc)



This E-consultancy event is aimed at intermediate or advanced marketers - we assume you'll know the basics. Based on the previous Masterclasses it should be an invaluable experience for CEOs, heads of e-commerce, marketing directors, internet strategists and consultants.



More than 100 attendees have registered so far, from organisations such as Direct Line, EMAP, Mars Inc., Littlewoods, BP, Prudential, Royal Bank of Scotland, O2 and Monster.



Seats are strictly limited and will sell out prior to the event, so be sure to book now to be assured of a place.



E-consultancy CEO Ashley Friedlein comments: "The Masterclasses have become something of a yearly highlight for us, a day where we all genuinely learn new things. The focus is on practical advice and real world examples, and the speaker line up for 2006 is as strong and knowledgeable as ever."



"We always receive great feedback from attendees and speakers alike, and hope that this year's Masterclasses will be as fruitful as the previous three we've hosted," he added.



Contact info@e-consultancy.com for further information or telephone 0207 6814052.





E-consultancy is an award-winning online publisher of best practice internet marketing reports, research and how-to guides. It helps businesses to gain a practical understanding of e-commerce and internet marketing.



It also publishes sector-specific buyer's guides and has a directory of 100,000+ third party internet marketing white papers.



Since moving to a paid-content model in 2003 E-consultancy has amassed many thousands of paying subscribers, 44,000 registered users and around 150,000 unique users per month.



Its weekly newsletter is sent to 23,000 e-marketing professionals. Subscribers pay from £149 per year to access the exclusive and highly practical content, which helps internet marketers get the most out of their websites.



Corporate subscribers include a number of FTSE companies as well as world renowned pureplay internet firms, such as Google and Yahoo!.



E-consultancy events include roundtables and monthly Supplier Showcases, where six suppliers pitch to an audience of up to 100 pre-qualified buyers in a Central London venue.



E-consultancy also provides a range of public and in-house internet training programmes, such as seminars and workshops, and has a new media jobs channel to help internet teams find new recruits.



The company maintains a blog focusing on news, reviews and advice aimed at internet professionals.

