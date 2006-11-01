Condotel Investments in the Philippines Attract UK Investors

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2006 --UK Property Investors, London Stockbrokers, Property & Estate Agents and Overseas Filipinos based in London are taking advantage of the Cheap Philippine Real Estate market and easy terms of payment, to snap up Condotel investment properties in Metro Manila and Cebu



Pacific Concord Properties, Inc., Flagship Lancaster Atrium Suites Condotel [Manila] development located along Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, is one of the hottest Condotel Investments in the Philippines where property investors, apart from real estate appreciation initially reckoned to be 100% for early investors, will get projected Rental Incomes on their units of up to 16% per annum once fully operational from 2010



To be called Lancaster Atrium [which is the second Tower adjacent to the existing “Sold Out” Tower I] Condotel Studios, One, Two & Three Bedroom Suites are currently available to Property Investors adopting International Standard Escrow Trust Account “Buyer Safe” Easy Secure Payment Plans… with 6 year interest free payment terms or up to 12 year no prequalification "In-House" financing [available to all overseas buyers], full condo ownership, no management costs for Condotel Suites, no enrollment charges for joining the Condotel Rental Pool, and minimum monthly maintenance fees, as buyers or sellers of Real Estate you really should take a moment to look at this Philippine Condotel Investment Opportunity



According to Beth Collingz, of PLC International Marketing Networks, a Lead Marketing Partner with Pacific Concord Properties Inc., whom have Condotel developments in Metro Manila and Cebu, and specializes in working with international clients: “My phone has been very busy with buyers from the UK, Scotland and Australia interested in purchasing investment properties and holiday homes here. A lot of this interest is being driven by the relatively cheap market prices in the Philippines compared to Europe, specially UK Housing prices, and the easy payment options available for our Condotel Developments, but there are other factors, too. Offshore Property Investors, Foreign baby boomers as well as overseas Filipinos, are looking for ways to maximize their return on investments as they approach retirement, and so are purchasing second homes, particularly Condotel Investments where they can use the Condo for vacations and rent it out through our In-House Condotel Management when they are not using the unit thereby gaining rental incomes that on today’s purchase prices, give a projected ROI on their investments of some 12-16% depending upon the mode of payment for the unit”



Beth Collingz, who runs PLC Global Pinoy, an internet based marketing network specializing in Condotel Investments in the Philippines, indicated that more than 85% of all Condotel sales in Metro Manila were to international clients. While such a level of foreign-purchasing activity is not as high in the Philippines provinces, Cebu in particular, has seen a sharp increase in real estate purchases by international buyers in the past several years.



“These international buyers know it’s a buyer’s market in the Philippines right now—there are a lot of properties available and fewer local buyers,” Collingz said. “I’m working with clients who are purchasing their second property with me. We also have referrals from many of our prior customers and new clients who have found us through our Web sites, lancastersuites.com and plcglobalpinoy.com which include a special section for international buyers”



While Metro Manila is still a popular choice with international buyers, Collingz says clients tell her that it makes more sense to buy in a year-round vacation destination. The Lancaster Cebu Resort Residences Condotel development by Pacific Concord Properties located in Mactan, Cebu — the area around Cebu International Airport — fits the bill with all it offers to International buyers.



Accessibility from Europe is also a factor.



“London to Qatar, London to Amsterdam to Singapore or Hong Kong direct flights to Cebu and Manila, for example, average just 16 hours, add to that the many airline specials from Qatar Airlines whom probably offer the cheapest air fares, that fly directly into Cebu and Manila, and it’s easy to see why the Philippines is becoming an international community.”



Unlike other offshore rental properties, where the rental market is largely seasonal, in the Philippines there is a strong market for rental properties year round. This gives buyers greater flexibility in choosing when to use and when to rent their property. The strong rental/second home market also has resulted in a proliferation of professional property managers and rental agents, making property ownership and rental easy. Pacific Concord Properties Inc with it’s flagship Lancaster Condotel Developments fit’s the bill.



Financing Options and Security open up Philippine real estate market to International buyers.



Previously a stumbling block for some international buyers was the perception that it is difficult —if not impossible — to obtain financing in the Philippines. As a result, many purchases in the past were cash sales.



Pacific Concord Properties recently introduced the new affordable easy payment plans for the Lancaster Atrium Manila Condotel Suites where a Studio Unit can be purchased without any down payment, and 67% of the contract price payable over 60 months interest free and the 33% balance payable on turnover of the unit or to be extended for another 60 months through PCPI’s no prequalification no hassle finance plan, sales of the companies inventory of units will surely sell out quickly to investors seeking to take advantage of the Condotel Investment “Boom” in the Philippines.



“Where can you find a 350 sqft Freehold Flat in the heart of Central London for only 25,000 Pounds and then get up to 18% per annum ROI from rental returns UK Tax Free” enthuses Collingz. “These figures probably seem Crazy to London Property Buyers unless they remember the prices of Flats and Apartments back in the late 70’s” and all of this comes complete with average 85 degree temperatures and sunshine nearly all year round” said Beth Collingz whom used to live in South Kensington and still owns several Chelsea Embankment Townhouses and St. Catherine’s Dock Flats before coming over to the Philippines



A major stumbling block for some Investors from the UK was the perception that purchasing property in the Philippines was risky with nightmare stories of fraud and deception abounding due to the lack of Professional Realtors and Internationally accepted principles’ of Real Estate Transactions.



With Pacific Concord Properties Inc adopting International Property Standards and the only Philippine Real Estate Developer to operate the Internationally accepted practice of Escrow Trust Account Banking for all payments made by buyers of it’s Condotel Suites, international offshore property investors need no longer worry about the security of their investments



Another drawback to purchasing property in the Philippines was that most overseas buyers of the real estate have become accustomed to normal home buyers standards like putting their money in escrow (which protects them if the developer does not deliver on its commitments) whenever they buy real property.



Pacific Concord Properties Inc., now sets that “International Standard’ in the Philippines with the “Buy Safe Payment Policy” of Escrow Trust Account Banking with Equitable PCI Bank, one the Philippines largest Banks, for the purchase of a Condotel unit in either the Lancaster Suites Manila, Lancaster Atrium Manila or Lancaster Cebu developments.



Buyers of Condotel units at the Lancaster Suites Manila, Lancaster Atrium Manila and Lancaster Cebu Resort Residences in Cebu, pay their Reservations, down payments and all monthly payments directly to the Companies Trust Account with the Bank thereby ensuring that funds are maintained and ultimately used only for the purpose of direct construction related costs. This not only guarantees that the buyers money is safe, but more importantly the development will be completed on schedule and within projected time frames for the project.



Collingz highlights the importance of working with those experienced in this type of transaction.



“Buying property in the Philippines is significantly different from buying in the UK and other European countries, for example,” said Collingz. “The purchase process is more direct, with less stress and more accountability; and we work directly with the buyer or collaboratively with the client’s agent or representatives. Our goal—and that of Pacific Concord Properties Inc — is to make the whole process as easy as possible. Prospective buyers can view properties online on our Web site and save listings they’re interested in an online portfolio”



Communication is the key to the process, according to Collingz. “We spend a lot of time communicating with buyers before they visit, so that we all have a clear picture of the type of property that’s right for them. We also make travel arrangements and hotel accommodations and provide them with information in advance of their visit so they understand the process and their options. That way they can make the best use of their time here—and we can ensure they have time to get to know and enjoy the area.”



In many cases, buyers arrive for a three to five-day visit and sign a sales agreement before heading home. Pacific Concord Properties’ staff then handles every detail of the closing so that on their next visit, the buyers can enjoy their new home or investment property.



To further penetrate the UK Offshore Property Investors Market potential, PLC International Marketing Networks recently appointed SICO PROPERTY INVESTMENTS as their lead marketing partner in London, UK for Pacific Concord Properties Inc., Condotel Investments in the Philippines



Simon Dixon of Sico Investments, a Stockbroker on the London Exchange, recently visited the Philippines on behalf of several private investors and investments trusts in the United Kingdom to take a look at the Lancaster Suites Condotel developments in Metro Manila and Cebu



After personally doing his inspection tour, Simon purchased several Lancaster Condotel Suites and, is convinced the Philippines truly offers World Class Investment Opportunities in Real Estate for offshore investors from the UK whom are looking to purchase investment real estate specially Condotel Developments where the unit owner not only gains from property appreciation but receives a rental income through the Condotel Management representing some 14-16% ROI on their investments.

